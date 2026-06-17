Shaquille O’Neal Says Victor Wembanyama Would Have “No Chance” Guarding Him In His Prime

Despite coming up short in the NBA Finals, at 22, Victor Wembanyama is already regarded as one of the best big men in the NBA. While his potential could see him rated as an all-time great, Shaquille O’Neal remains brutally clear about where he currently stands.

During a recent interview with the New York Post’s Melissa Rohlin, Shaquille O’Neal was asked how he would approach a one-on-one matchup with Victor Wembanyama. Now, if there’s one thing O’Neal is known for, it’s his dominance against other big men. Hence, his response was equally predictable, as he stated:

“Oh, stop it. Let’s talk desserts. He’s too light in the cakes for me. Stop it.”

At 7’1″ and 325 lbs (listed weight), O’Neal was an absolute freak of nature. While possessing immense strength, the legendary big man was unnaturally athletic for a man of his frame. Thus, even when facing taller (or even multiple) opponents, he would easily bully them out of position, finishing the play with a thunderous dunk.

Shaquille O’Neal’s confidence in his ability is understandable. With career averages of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game, he was beyond impressive. Still, the four-time NBA champion gave Wembanyama his flowers by adding:

“But I’m not known for defense, so he probably would’ve scored a few points also. There’s no guarding me one-on-one, so you can’t ask me that question. He’s a great player. This is his time now. This is not about me.”

The last segment of O’Neal’s response presents a humility that he isn’t typically known for. Given how much praise and respect he has for the young Spurs‘ superstar, it also seems understandable. But how would a matchup between Wembanyama and O’Neal look like?

Shaquille O’Neal Would Dominate Against Victor Wembanyama

In a one-on-one matchup, there aren’t too many players in the NBA who could take on Shaquille O’Neal.

Realistically, if O’Neal has the ball first, getting him to miss a single shot may be enough to drain a player, often leading to mistakes on offense. Wembanyama may not be an exception in this case. However, should Wembanyama have possession first, as O’Neal mentioned, there is little he can do to stop the Spurs’ center other than overwhelm him physically.

Wembanyama’s offensive versatility may be his greatest gift. Aside from his tremendous athleticism and body balance, the 22-year-old is capable of scoring with elegant shots from the mid-range as well as long-distance three-pointers. With averages of 25.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game on 34.9% shooting from beyond the arc last season, he was truly elite.

O’Neal has been explicit about acknowledging Wembanyama’s talent and potential. Unlike most centers, Victor Wembanyama has received an incredible amount of encouragement from Shaquille O’Neal. Even after the loss to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, O’Neal gave some meaningful advice that could help transform his game.

In all fairness, the score for this hypothetical matchup would vary depending on who gets the ball first. However, even if Wemby gets things rolling, after the first few makes, having to deal with O’Neal’s physicality could lead to some forced shots.

Despite his impressive defensive instincts and shot-blocking ability, Victor Wembanyama would not stand a chance against Shaquille O’Neal’s raw strength. Thus, after a rather grueling start, the game may become more one-sided as it progresses, potentially resulting in a 21-15 finish.