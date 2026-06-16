Anthony Davis To The Clippers? 3-Team NBA Blockbuster Trade Idea Heating Up

The Los Angeles Clippers are once again searching for a move that can push them back into championship contention, and one proposed blockbuster trade would certainly accomplish that.

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes recently suggested a three-team deal involving the Clippers, Washington Wizards, and Brooklyn Nets that would send Anthony Davis to Los Angeles and completely reshape all three franchises.

The proposed trade looks like this:

Los Angele Clippers Receive: Anthony Davis

Washington Wizards Receive: Terance Mann, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Brook Lopez, Nicolas Batum, 2027 New York Knicks first-round pick, 2030 Los Angeles Clippers first-round pick (top-14 protected), 2029 Dallas Mavericks second-round pick

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Derrick Jones Jr., Bradley Beal

The Clippers enter the offseason after a disappointing 42-40 campaign that ended with a Play-In Tournament exit. Despite having Kawhi Leonard and recently acquiring Darius Garland, they still lack a reliable second superstar capable of carrying the load when Leonard inevitably misses time.

The Wizards had the worst record in the NBA at 17-65 but landed the No. 1 overall pick. Even after adding Trae Young and Anthony Davis, Washington remains years away from true contention. With AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson likely arriving through the draft, the organization must decide whether Davis fits its timeline.

The Nets finished 20-62 and 13th in the Eastern Conference. Their rebuild remains ongoing, but they are looking for ways to improve the roster without sacrificing long-term flexibility.

The Clippers Can Form A New Big 3

For the Clippers, the centerpiece is obviously Davis. Despite playing only 20 games due to injuries, Davis still averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 50.6% from the field. He remains one of the league’s best two-way players when healthy.

Financially, Davis is under contract through at least next season as part of his three-year, $175 million deal. He will earn $58.4 million in 2026-27 and holds a $62.7 million player option for 2027-28.

Davis gives them another elite star next to Kawhi Leonard and Garland. When healthy, Davis remains one of the few players in basketball capable of dominating both ends of the floor. He protects the rim, rebounds at a high level, and provides a consistent interior scoring threat.

The fit alongside Leonard is especially intriguing. Both players are elite defenders capable of covering for teammates while also carrying major offensive responsibilities.

The risk, of course, is health. Leonard has battled injuries throughout his career. Davis has missed significant time in multiple seasons. Garland has also dealt with injuries. On paper, the trio looks dangerous. In reality, keeping all three healthy could prove difficult.

Still, teams rarely get opportunities to acquire a player of Davis’ caliber without giving up a franchise-altering package.

The Wizards Get Expiring Contracts Along With Valuable Picks

Washington should seriously consider this. Davis clearly does not fit their timeline. At 33 years old and earning nearly $60 million annually, he provides little value to a rebuilding team.

Instead, the Wizards receive two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and several expiring contracts. Bogdanovic averaged 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 34.7% from three. His $16 million contract expires after next season. Lopez averaged 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 36.0% from deep. He is entering the final year of his deal worth $9.1 million.

Batum averaged 4.0 points while shooting 40.4% from three, and also expires after next season. Mann averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.4% from three. Unlike the others, he remains under contract through 2027-28.

Most importantly, Washington gains future draft capital while maintaining flexibility around Young and the incoming No. 1 pick.

The Nets Add Veterans On Expiring Deals

Brooklyn quietly gets solid value here. Jones averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.9% from three. He provides athleticism, perimeter defense, and could immediately step into a major role.

Beal is the wildcard. The former All-Star played only eight games last season because of a hip injury and averaged 8.2 points and 1.7 assists. However, his contract is manageable at just $5.6 million if he exercises his player option.

For a rebuilding team like Brooklyn, taking a low-risk gamble on Beal while acquiring Jones makes plenty of sense.

Anthony Davis Might Have To Force His Hand For This Trade To Work

This trade ultimately comes down to Anthony Davis. If the Clippers believe Davis still has several elite seasons left, this is exactly the type of aggressive move championship contenders should make. A healthy trio of Davis, Kawhi Leonard, and Darius Garland would immediately give Los Angeles one of the most talented cores in the Western Conference.

Washington gains valuable draft assets and financial flexibility for a player who doesn’t align with its rebuilding timeline. Brooklyn improves its wing depth and takes a low-risk shot on Beal.

The biggest question remains Davis’ health. When available, he is still one of the NBA’s most impactful players. Few stars can anchor a defense while averaging 20-plus points and double-digit rebounds. For the Clippers, that upside might be worth the gamble.