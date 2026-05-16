A massive three-team trade proposal proposed by Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report could completely reshape the NBA landscape by sending Anthony Davis to the Portland Trail Blazers, Jalen Williams to the Washington Wizards, and the No. 1 overall pick to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

The proposed deal would look like this:

Oklahoma City Thunder receive: Jerami Grant, 2026 Washington Wizards No. 1 pick

Washington Wizards receive: Jalen Williams, Scoot Henderson, 2026 Oklahoma City Thunder’s No. 12 pick, 2028 Sacramento Kings second-round pick (via Portland), 2029 Denver Nuggets first-round pick (Top 5 protected, via OKC), 2031 Portland Trail Blazers second-round pick

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Anthony Davis

This trade would send shockwaves through the league because every team involved would dramatically change direction.

This Move Can Turn OKC Into A Long-Term Dynasty

For Oklahoma City, this is the true all-in move. The Thunder already looks unstoppable after sweeping both playoff opponents and dominating the Western Conference. Now imagine them adding the No. 1 overall pick on top of that core.

AJ Dybantsa, alongside Shai, would terrify the league. The Thunder would lose Jalen Williams, but they reportedly believe players like Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace, and Jared McCain could soften that blow long term.

Grant would also help immediately. Grant averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 45.3% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range. He enters year four of his five-year, $160 million contract and will make $34.2 million next season before a $36.4 million player option.

Grant gives Oklahoma City another versatile two-way wing who fits perfectly around Shai and Chet Holmgren while also shortening future financial pressure compared to Jalen Williams’ massive extension.

The Wizards Become One Of The Most Fascinating Teams In The League

For Washington, this feels like a major win. The Wizards already shocked the NBA by winning the 2026 Draft Lottery after finishing with the league’s worst record at 17-65. Yet instead of drafting AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson, they would land a proven young All-Star level talent in Jalen Williams.

Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 29.9% from three-point range despite playing only 33 games because of injuries. He already proved he could be the second-best player on a championship team next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Williams is entering the first season of his massive five-year, $239 million extension and will make $41.2 million next season.

Washington would also get Scoot Henderson, who averaged 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.2% from three-point range. Henderson enters the final season of his four-year, $44 million rookie contract and will make $13.5 million before restricted free agency.

Add Trae Young, Jalen Williams, Alex Sarr, and another lottery pick together, and suddenly the Wizards become one of the NBA’s most fascinating teams.

The Blazers Would Be Taking A Massive Gamble On Anthony Davis

Then there is Portlan who are taking the ultimate gamble. Anthony Davis averaged 20.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 50.6% from the field last season, though injuries limited him to only 20 games. Davis enters year two of his three-year, $175 million extension. He will make $58 million next season and holds a $62 million player option afterward.

The Blazers reportedly have interest in both Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo as they try to accelerate their timeline around Deni Avdija and Damian Lillard’s eventual return. Portland already exceeded expectations after making the playoffs before losing in five games to the Spurs. Davis would immediately give them one of the NBA’s best defensive anchors and frontcourt stars.

The biggest sacrifice is Scoot Henderson and the No. 1 pick. That is a massive price.

Still, Portland might believe Davis alongside Jrue Holiday, Deni Avdija, and Lillard gives them a legitimate playoff core immediately instead of waiting years for young prospects to develop.

This Blockbuster Trade Could Completely Reshape The NBA’s Future

Ultimately, this trade proposal comes down to three franchises taking three completely different risks at three completely different stages of team-building.

For Oklahoma City, this would be the ultimate luxury move. Most defending champions protect their young cores at all costs. The Thunder are in a position where they can consider sacrificing a borderline All-Star because their system, depth, and infrastructure are already elite. Adding the No. 1 overall pick to a championship roster built around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren could extend their title window for another decade. It is terrifying to think about a team this dominant somehow adding AJ Dybantsa or another elite prospect.

The Wizards would move away from the uncertainty of a teenage No. 1 pick and instead land a proven young star in Jalen Williams, who already has championship experience and fits perfectly next to Trae Young. Washington would still keep long-term flexibility, multiple draft assets, and another lottery selection while accelerating its rebuild immediately. After years stuck at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, this move would signal that the franchise is done waiting.

Portland, meanwhile, would become the biggest boom-or-bust team in the trade. Anthony Davis still remains one of the best defensive players in basketball when healthy, but injuries continue to follow him. The Blazers would be betting everything on health, experience, and veteran star power instead of patience and youth. Losing Scoot Henderson and the No. 12 pick would hurt badly if Davis cannot stay on the floor.

Still, aggressive front offices make aggressive moves. This proposal would reshape the futures of all three franchises overnight and completely alter the NBA power structure heading into next season.