Celtics Want Giannis Antetokounmpo Without Giving Up Jaylen Brown: Is It Possible?

The Celtics are reportedly not shopping Jaylen Brown and are exploring ways to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo without including the All-Star forward in a trade package.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes will be the biggest storyline of the summer, and where he ends up when it’s all said and done could have massive implications on the NBA title picture. For now, it’s anyone’s guess which team will have him next season, but the Boston Celtics have been picking up a lot of traction lately.

As the Celtics have been mentioned as a possible destination for Giannis, Jaylen Brown’s name has surfaced as part of the return package. It makes sense that he would be involved in any Giannis-to-Celtics trade, but the latest intel out of Boston suggests the Celtics want to pull it off without breaking up their beloved star duo, making a deal unlikely at this time.

“I don’t think [Giannis] is going to be a Celtic, and that’s just from what I’m hearing,” reported Gary Washburn. “I think the Celtics are gauging what it would take to get Giannis to Boston and trying to figure out whether they want to move Jaylen Brown…” “I do think Miami has the edge on this, but I do think Boston is kinda sniffing around… what exactly is Milwaukee looking for? Who is the third team involved? Because it’s gonna have to be a third team involved. There are a lot of questions here that need to be solved in the next week. I do think something is gonna happen by the draft… but I don’t think the chances are that he’s coming [to Boston].”

Coming off a disappointing playoff run (which ended in the second round), Jaylen Brown’s future has never been more uncertain in Boston. He reportedly desires to lead his own team, much like he did for the 2025-26 season without Jayson Tatum. That’s not to mention the three years and $180 million left on his contract, which the Cs are clearly reluctant to pay.

Nevertheless, the Celtics aren’t keen to break up the duo that brought them a championship just two years ago, especially since there are no clearly better alternatives right now. That’s why, when it comes to the Giannis talks, they are trying to work out a deal that does not include Jaylen. The Cs would have to build the package around their best role-players and draft picks, but it might be enough to at least start the conversation.

Potential Trade Scenario

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, Neemias Queta, 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick, 2032 second-round pick

Boston Celtics Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

The chances of this trade happening really just depend on what other offers the Bucks get this summer. We know many teams will be in pursuit of Giannis, including the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors, but few have the resources that Boston does to get this deal done. And while it would be a costly arrangement (four players and four picks), the chance to pair Giannis with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown might be too tempting to pass up.

Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out this summer, but the Celtics could be on the verge of something big here. As one of the few teams with the means and the assets to make a seismic trade this summer, they will think long and hard about what they are willing to give up in the pursuit of star power.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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