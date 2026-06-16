Lakers Are Potential Suitors For Walker Kessler As He Rejects Jazz’s $140 Million Contract Extension Offer

The Lakers have been named among five other teams that are interested in getting Walker Kessler’s services if the Jazz choose to let the restricted free agent go. Not just as per Sam Amick of The Athletic, but also according to J. Kyle Mann of The Ringer, the Lakers are among the teams interested in entering negotiations with the restricted free agent.

“I think you could see some teams across the league who need maybe an asset that would be ‘distressed’ that they maybe think could perform what they might end up having to pay for him. I’ve heard teams like the Lakers kicking [his name] around,” said Mann during the Ringer’s Zach Lowe show on Tuesday, June 16.

Earlier, there were reports of tension between Walker Kessler and the Jazz’s front office. Subsequently, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon claimed that the Jazz offered Kessler a five-year, $140 million contract, which his representation seems to have rejected.

“Not a lot has changed since months ago, and that is that Jazz values Walker Kessler and they intend to keep him. There is an offer on the table which they feel reflects that they have a valuable hand. And his representation, and I guess Walker Kessler himself, feels like his value is significantly higher than what the Jazz have put on the table.”

“I told you that I estimated that the Jazz would offer him a contract somewhere between $25-30 million per year. My understanding is that it’s right in the middle of that range where they have put five years, $140 million on the table. Walker’s representation is looking for significantly more than that,” said MacMahon during his ESPN 700 and 92.1 FM show interview.

“But he’s a restricted free agent, so the Jazz have the right to match any offer, so it’s not like this is anything new or a surprise or along those lines. It’s not going to be a pleasant process. I still think that the most likely outcome is that Walker Kessler returns to Utah on a deal that is close to the number I just told you,” MacMahon concluded.

The Jazz now have until July 29 to potentially exercise their option to extend a $7.1 million qualifying offer to Kessler. Even though he would be a perfect rim-protecting lob threat alongside Luka Doncic, the Jazz might not let him go as easily, no matter what the Lakers offer.

In 2025-26, Walker Kessler suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder, which required him to undergo a season-ending surgery just five games into the regular season. He averaged 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 70.3% from the field and 75.0% from beyond the arc in this short duration.

The 24-year-old center could become a long-term piece for the Lakers if the Jazz are willing to consider a sign-and-trade or a potential trade. According to reports last season, the starting price for the trade negotiations with the Lakers included Austin Reaves heading to Utah.

But I doubt the Jazz will just refuse to match any offer the Lakers make to him. Moreover, if Luka Doncic and the Lakers consider Austin Reaves to be a foundational piece that they even refused to include him in any conversations for Giannis Antetokounmpo, I highly doubt the Lakers would let him go for Walker Kessler in return.