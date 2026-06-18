Skip Bayless Says Spurs Are The Best Fit For LeBron James In Wild Offseason Take

With the offseason in full effect, rumors about player movement appear to be on the rise. Among these, speculation about LeBron James‘ future also seems to be growing, as the superstar garners attention from several teams around the league even at this stage in his career.

Current reports suggest that LeBron James is in the process of signing a new contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, while discussing the notion of an ideal landing spot for the 41-year-old this summer on “Gil’s Arena,” Skip Bayless presented a bold take by naming the San Antonio Spurs.

“Hypothetically, that’s the best fit of all,” Bayless justified. “Because if you could have LeBron play point for them 30 minutes a night, they would be much better to me. Because his greatest strength is passing and distributing, he could easily average 10, 11, or 12 assists a night with that team. But it would be a big, bold, gutsy move because you’re bringing in that aura; you’re changing the chemistry.”

Bayless’ suggestion received mixed reactions from the panel. While Rashad McCants argued that such a move would slow the Spurs down, Kenyon Martin stated that he was a fan of the move.

“As a Thunder fan, that would scare the hell out of me,” Bayless added.

Skip Bayless’ idea is certainly intriguing, though he may be overselling it. Given the kind of player LeBron James is, adding him to a team like the Spurs may seem sensible. But is San Antonio an attractive enough destination for the 41-year-old?

How Can The Spurs Land LeBron James?

Currently, the San Antonio Spurs may be among the most attractive destinations in the league for LeBron James. Coming fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, the Spurs have demonstrated the potential to be a dominant team in the West for years to come.

But how can they land LeBron James?

For starters, with James entering the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, San Antonio could offer him a new contract. Given their cap flexibility for the 2026-27 season ($152.7 million payroll), the Spurs have the luxury to sign him to a lucrative short-term deal without necessarily disrupting their current roster.

However, given James’ apparent ongoing negotiations with the Lakers, the only way to acquire James may be via sign-and-trade. Thus, the Spurs may have to give up more assets, but from a championship perspective, it may prove worthwhile.

Assuming that James agrees to a contract worth $30 million annually, one such offer could be a package featuring Keldon Johnson ($17.5 million), Luke Kornet ($10.4 million), a 2027 first-round pick (ATL), and a 2028 second-round pick (MIN).

For the Lakers, this trade seems reasonable. Along with an elite rotation wing in Johnson, who won the 6MOY award this year, the Purple and Gold would be adding a solid defensive big man. Given that they would also be adding to their depleted draft reserves in this deal, L.A. would be more than satisfied with the returns.

Although the Spurs would be taking on more salary in this deal, they may see more value in it.

At 41, LeBron James remains an elite player. With averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 51.5% from the floor and 31.7% from three-point range, James showed that he was more than capable of contributing regardless of the role he was asked to play.

For the Spurs, having such a versatile player would not only strengthen their core but also act as a catalyst for their growth.

With talented pieces such as Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper already in place, adding a mentor like James would undoubtedly transform how they see and play the game. When additionally factoring in his championship experience, San Antonio would have all the necessary tools to compete for another title.

Considering that turnovers were a major issue with Castle in the playoffs, adding the 41-year-old to the mix would immediately address those concerns. When also factoring in the quality of shooters on the Spurs’ roster, LeBron James would have more than enough avenues to boost San Antonio’s offensive production.

Given how reliable the Spurs’ trio has been, James wouldn’t be asked to do as much on either end of the floor, enabling him to focus on playmaking. Although his playing style could result in a stagnant offense, San Antonio’s youth is more than capable of switching gears.

Overall, a move to the Spurs may seem ideal for both LeBron James and San Antonio. However, depending on his eventual contract value, the Spurs would be advised to be cautious about pulling the trigger on a potential trade.