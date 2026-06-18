The Biggest Draft Steal From Each Of The Last 10 NBA Drafts

The NBA Draft is not only about the lottery. Every year, one team finds a player much later than expected and gets much more value than the draft position suggested.

Some of these players became All-Stars, champions, or important starters. Others were second-round picks who ended up having better careers than many lottery selections taken before them.

That is what makes a real draft steal. It is not only about finding a good player. It is about finding someone who clearly outplayed his draft spot and became a major piece for his team.

This list looks at the biggest steal from each of the last 10 NBA Drafts, based on draft position, production, team impact, playoff value, and how many teams passed before the player was selected.

2016 NBA Draft – Pascal Siakam (27th Pick)

Career Stats: 18.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 3.6 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 49.7% FG, 34.2% 3P

Pascal Siakam is the biggest steal from the 2016 NBA Draft. The Raptors selected him with the 27th pick, after 26 players had already heard their names. Most teams saw him as an athletic forward with energy, defense, and limited offensive skill. He became much more than that.

Siakam started only 38 games as a rookie and averaged 4.2 points. Two years later, he averaged 16.9 points on 54.9% from the field and won the 2018-19 Most Improved Player award. He also became a major part of the Raptors team that won the 2019 championship, averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists during that playoff run. His 32 points in Game 1 of the NBA Finals showed that he was already more than a role player.

His career continued growing after the title. Siakam became a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection. He also won the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals MVP after helping the Pacers reach the NBA Finals. He has produced as a first option, second option, transition scorer, defender, rebounder, and secondary playmaker.

Jaylen Brown, Brandon Ingram, Domantas Sabonis, and Dejounte Murray all became All-Stars from this class. Brown and Sabonis have stronger arguments as the best overall players. Still, they were selected with the third and 11th picks. Siakam lasted until No. 27 and became a champion, an All-NBA player, and one of the main players on two Finals teams. That value makes him the easiest choice as the biggest steal of the 2016 draft.

2017 NBA Draft – Derrick White (29th Pick)

Career Stats: 13.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 4.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 43.8% FG, 36.0% 3P

Derrick White was almost out of the first round when the Spurs selected him with the 29th pick in 2017. He wasn’t projected as a future star, but he slowly became one of the best two-way guards in the NBA.

White only averaged 3.2 points across 17 games as a rookie. His role increased every season, first with the Spurs and then with the Celtics after the 2022 trade. He became a starting guard who could defend both backcourt positions, protect the rim, move the ball, and score without needing many touches.

His best team season came in 2023-24. White averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 steals during the regular season. He then added 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in the playoffs while shooting 40.4% from three, helping the Celtics win the championship.

White has also earned three All-Defensive selections, including a place on the 2025-26 All-Defensive First Team. He finished the season with 98 blocks, an unusual number for a 6-foot-4 guard.

The 2017 class included Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo, Jarrett Allen, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart. Some became bigger individual stars, but all except Hart were selected several spots before White. Getting a championship starter and three-time All-Defensive guard with the second-last pick of the first round is difficult to beat. White was not the best player in this draft, but he was its biggest steal.

2018 NBA Draft – Jalen Brunson (33rd Pick)

Career Stats: 19.2 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 5.3 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG, 48.5% FG, 38.5% 3P

Thirty-two players were selected before Jalen Brunson in the 2018 NBA Draft. Many teams probably saw an older and undersized college guard with limited potential. What they missed was one of the smartest and most skilled guards of his generation.

Brunson began his career as a backup with the Mavericks. He averaged only 9.3 points across his first two seasons and played behind Luka Doncic. His real jump came in 2021-22, when he averaged 16.3 points and helped the Mavericks reach the Western Conference Finals.

The Knicks signed him in 2022, and his career completely changed. Brunson became their first option, a three-time All-Star, and a three-time All-NBA selection. He developed into an elite scorer because of his footwork, strength, mid-range game, and ability to create shots without depending only on speed.

His biggest achievement came in 2025-26. Brunson averaged 26.0 points and 6.8 assists during the regular season, then led the Knicks to their first championship since 1973. He won Finals MVP after averaging 32.6 points in the series and scoring 45 points in the title-clinching Game 5 against the Spurs.

The 2018 class was loaded with Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Mikal Bridges. Brunson still has the strongest steal argument. He fell into the second round and became the best player on a championship team. Finding a Finals MVP with the 33rd pick is almost impossible value.

2019 NBA Draft – Daniel Gafford (38th Pick)

Career Stats: 9.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 1.1 APG, 0.5 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 70.2% FG, 0.0% 3P

Daniel Gafford didn’t enter the league with much attention. The Bulls selected him with the 38th pick, and his offensive game looked limited outside of dunks, putbacks, and finishes around the rim. Seven seasons later, he has become one of the most efficient finishers and productive rim protectors in the league.

Gafford has never needed many touches. His value comes from setting screens, catching lobs, grabbing offensive rebounds, and protecting the paint. His career 70.2% from the field shows how good he has been at playing that role. He also led the NBA by shooting 72.5% from the field in 2023-24.

After being traded from Washington to Dallas during the 2023-24 season, Gafford found the ideal situation for his skill set. Playing alongside Doncic and Kyrie Irving, he thrived as a rim-running center and gave the Mavericks a consistent interior presence on both ends of the floor.

Gafford immediately became an important part of their frontcourt and helped them reach the NBA Finals. He averaged 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks across 22 playoff games while shooting 63.4% from the field.

Jordan Poole and Nic Claxton also have arguments as the biggest steal from this class. Poole was an important scorer on a championship team, while Claxton became a strong defensive center after falling to No. 31. Still, Gafford went seven picks after Claxton and 10 picks after Poole. Getting a reliable starting center, elite lob threat, and playoff contributor with the 38th pick was excellent value. He wasn’t the biggest name from the 2019 class, but he clearly became much better than his draft position suggested.

2020 NBA Draft – Tyrese Maxey (21st Pick)

Career Stats: 21.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 46.1% FG, 37.7% 3P

The 76ers were not supposed to find a franchise guard with the 21st pick. Tyrese Maxey entered the 2020 NBA Draft after averaging 14.0 points during one season at Kentucky, but 20 players still went before him.

Maxey had a small role as a rookie, averaging 8.0 points in only 15.3 minutes per game. His jump came fast. He became a full-time starter in his second season and raised his scoring average to 17.5 points while shooting 48.5% from the field and 42.7% from three.

By 2023-24, Maxey had become an All-Star and won Most Improved Player after averaging 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds. He continued improving and had his best season in 2025-26, posting 28.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.9 steals. That earned him his second All-Star selection and his first All-NBA Third Team spot.

Desmond Bane was also a great value pick at No. 30. He became a high-level scorer and shooter after almost falling into the second round. Payton Pritchard and Jaden McDaniels also became important players for contenders.

Maxey is still the best choice. He was selected outside the top 20 and developed into an All-NBA guard who can be the main offensive option for the 76ers. Getting that type of player with the 21st pick made him the biggest steal of the 2020 draft.

2021 NBA Draft – Alperen Sengun (16th Pick)

Career Stats: 16.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 4.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 51.8% FG, 28.1% 3P

One draft-night trade completely changed the future of the 2021 class. The Thunder selected Alperen Sengun with the 16th pick, but immediately sent him to the Rockets for two future first-round picks. Five seasons later, the Rockets clearly got the best player in that deal.

Sengun averaged only 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists as a rookie. His talent as a passer and post scorer was already there, but he needed more minutes and a bigger role. Once he received both, his production quickly increased.

He became a first-time All-Star in 2024-25 after averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. Sengun then improved again in 2025-26, finishing with 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on 51.9% from the field. He earned his second straight All-Star selection and continued developing into one of the best passing centers in the league.

Herb Jones was a strong second-round steal at No. 35, while Aaron Wiggins gave the Thunder excellent value at No. 55. Jalen Johnson also became a high-level player after falling to No. 20. Sengun still has the strongest case because he became a two-time All-Star and the main offensive center for a playoff team.

The Rockets found that level of production outside the lottery. Sengun was not selected until No. 16, after several teams used picks on players who never reached his level. That makes him the biggest steal of the 2021 draft.

2021 NBA Draft – Jalen Johnson (20th Pick)

Career Stats: 14.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 49.7% FG, 33.5% 3P

The Hawks had to wait until the 20th pick to select Jalen Johnson. Five years later, he already looks like the main franchise pillar from one of the deepest draft classes in recent years.

Johnson barely played during his rookie season, averaging 2.4 points in only 22 games. He remained a bench player in his second year, but everything changed once the Hawks gave him a starting role. He jumped to 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 2023-24 before averaging 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists the next season.

His full breakout came in 2025-26. Johnson averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists while shooting 48.9% from the field and 35.2% from three. He became an All-Star, made the All-NBA Third Team, and helped the Hawks finish 46-36 as the sixth seed in the East.

The numbers show why he can lead the next version of the Hawks. Johnson can score at the rim, rebound at a high level, push the ball after defensive rebounds, and create shots for teammates. A 6-foot-8 forward averaging almost eight assists is rare, especially when he also gives the team more than 10 rebounds per game.

Alperen Sengun, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Aaron Wiggins were also excellent picks. Johnson still has the strongest case now. The Hawks found an All-NBA forward with the 20th pick, and his 2025-26 season showed that he can be much more than a good starter. He can be the player a franchise builds around.

2022 NBA Draft – Andrew Nembhard (31st Pick)

Career Stats: 11.1 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 5.2 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.1 BPG, 45.7% FG, 34.4% 3P

Andrew Nembhard had to wait until the first pick of the second round in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Pacers still found a starting guard who became an important part of two deep playoff runs and helped them reach the NBA Finals.

Nembhard showed his value during the 2024 playoffs. He averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 assists while shooting 56.0% from the field and 48.3% from three. His best series came against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, where he produced 21.0 points, 7.8 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. He also scored 32 points with nine assists in Game 3.

The Pacers returned to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025 and went one step further. Nembhard averaged 12.5 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals across 23 playoff games. He shot 47.1% from the field and 46.5% from three, then started all seven games during their NBA Finals loss to the Thunder.

Nembhard showed another part of his game in 2025-26 with Tyrese Haliburton unavailable. He averaged career highs of 16.9 points and 7.7 assists, proving he could handle more creation and control the offense for long stretches.

Jalen Williams is clearly the best player selected in 2022, but he was still a lottery pick at No. 12. Christian Braun, Walker Kessler, and Tari Eason were also strong selections. None of them fell as far as Nembhard. Getting a starting playoff guard and Finals contributor with the 31st pick makes him the biggest steal from this draft.

2023 NBA Draft – Toumani Camara (52nd Pick)

Career Stats: 10.9 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 44.8% FG, 36.7% 3P

Finding a starter with the 52nd pick is already rare. Finding one who becomes an All-Defensive player and starts every game for a playoff team makes Toumani Camara the biggest steal from the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Suns selected Camara late in the second round before including him in the Damian Lillard trade. He arrived to the Blazers without much hype, but earned 49 starts as a rookie because of his defense, energy, and ability to guard different positions.

Camara made a major jump in his second season. He averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 37.5% from three. His defensive work earned him a place on the 2024-25 All-Defensive Second Team.

He became a more complete player in 2025-26. Camara started all 82 games and averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals. He also made 219 three-pointers at 37.0%, giving the Blazers real value on both ends. His 106 offensive fouls drawn set an NBA record, and he led the league with 200 forced turnovers when combining steals and charges.

The Blazers finished 42-40 and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Camara was already one of their most important starters.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, GG Jackson, and Brandin Podziemski were also valuable later picks. None fell as far as Camara while reaching his defensive level. Getting an All-Defensive starter at No. 52 is the exact definition of a draft steal.

2024 NBA Draft – Ajay Mitchell (38th Pick)

Career Stats: 10.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.2 BPG, 48.7% FG, 35.6% 3P

The Thunder turned the 38th pick into another important guard for their rotation. Ajay Mitchell wasn’t even selected until the middle of the second round, but he already looks like one of the best players from the 2024 class.

Mitchell had a limited role as a rookie, averaging 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists across 36 games. He still shot 49.5% from the field and 38.3% from three while helping the Thunder win the 2025 championship.

His role became much bigger in 2025-26. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.5% from the field. He gave the Thunder another ball-handler who could attack the rim, create for teammates, and defend with real pressure.

Mitchell also proved his value in the playoffs. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals through 11 games before a right soleus strain ended his postseason. He scored 28 points with four assists and four steals in the series-clinching win over the Lakers.

Jaylen Wells has a strong argument after making the All-Rookie First Team as the 39th pick. Still, Mitchell already became a productive playoff guard for a contender and showed more creation ability in his second season. Getting that level of scoring, passing, and defense at No. 38 makes him the biggest steal from the 2024 draft so far.

2025 NBA Draft – Maxime Raynaud (42nd Pick)

Career Stats: 12.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 1.4 APG, 0.5 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 57.1% FG, 32.4% 3P

The Kings waited until the 42nd pick and still found one of the best rookies in the entire 2025 class. Maxime Raynaud entered the NBA as an experienced 7-foot-1 center, but few expected him to produce this much during his first season.

Raynaud averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 26.5 minutes per game. He also shot an excellent 57.1% from the field and finished with 17 double-doubles, the most among all rookies.

His role increased during the second half of the season. In March, Raynaud averaged 17.9 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 59.5% from the field. He scored at least 20 points six times during the month, including a 32-point and nine-rebound performance against the Spurs.

Raynaud gives the Kings size, rebounding, interior scoring, and a center who can finish with either hand. He also showed some shooting potential this season, even if his 32.4% from three still needs improvement. His touch and offensive skill are much better than teams normally find this late in the second round.

Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, VJ Edgecombe, Dylan Harper, and Cedric Coward had stronger rookie seasons, but all of them were selected inside the top 11. Raynaud went more than 30 picks later and still made the All-Rookie Second Team. It is still early, but after one season, he is clearly the biggest steal from the 2025 NBA Draft.