5 Potential Landing Spots For Jonathan Kuminga Amid Hawks Trade Rumors

After a long-standing stalemate with the Golden State Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga finally found himself on the way out at the February deadline after he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. While this move hinted at new beginnings, it appears matters have already hit a rough patch.

In his brief term with the Atlanta Hawks, Jonathan Kuminga displayed the potential to be a key rotation piece, averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. At one point, Kuminga’s impact was so significant that the Hawks looked nearly unbeatable when he was on the floor.

During the playoffs, Kuminga remained effective offensively, posting 13.7 points per game. Unfortunately, the drop-off in other areas, along with the Hawks’ eventual first-round exit, may have led to some changes.

As things stand, Atlanta is reportedly exploring the trade market for Kuminga. With a $24.3 million team option, the Hawks could easily reject it and let him walk in free agency. However, retaining him may be better if they wish to use him as a salary filler in future trades.

It remains likely for him to return to the Hawks next season. Still, with Kuminga still emerging as a valuable asset for rebuilding teams, here are five franchises that could make a run at acquiring the 23-year-old this summer.

Chicago Bulls

Proposed Trade Details

Chicago Bulls Receive: Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Patrick Williams, Noa Essengue, 2028 first-round pick (protected 1-15), 2027 second-round pick (DEN)

In theory, this trade wouldn’t be difficult to pull off. Parting with Patrick Williams‘ $18.0 million contract and Noa Essengue’s $5.7 million cap hit would create enough space for Chicago to absorb Kuminga’s $24.3 million contract while retaining their cap flexibility. Although it would require them to give up some draft capital, Chicago may see more long-term value in this deal.

The Chicago Bulls are entering the 2026-27 season in rebuild mode. Having made some major changes in the front office and coaching staff, the Bulls will now begin by restructuring their roster.

For Chicago, acquiring a player like Jonathan Kuminga seems to align with their plans from last season. With rumors hinting at interest in pairing Kuminga and Josh Giddey, the Bulls could realize this vision this summer, if the avenue presents itself.

Jonathan Kuminga’s addition wouldn’t magically transform the Bulls into a playoff team. But it would certainly put the right pieces in place. With an elite playmaker in Giddey and two gifted wings in Kuminga and Matas Buzelis, Chicago would have a solid core in place. Top this off with the No. 4 pick in the draft this year, and the Bulls could be on their way to becoming a future contender.

Charlotte Hornets

Proposed Trade Details

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Miles Bridges, 2028 first-round pick (protected 1-15), 2027 second-round pick (NOP/POR)

The Charlotte Hornets ended the regular season as the hottest team in the NBA. After an inspiring run to begin the 2026 calendar year, Charlotte has shown all the tools to become a contender next season. Now, with the opportunity to bolster their strength, the Hornets may see value in making this deal.

For Charlotte, parting with Miles Bridges may seem challenging, especially since he recently became the third-highest scorer in franchise history. However, by offloading his $22.8 million contract and some draft assets for a star-caliber wing like Jonathan Kuminga, the Hornets could truly become a playoff threat.

The Hornets are a young team. With the trio of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller emerging as the driving force behind their success, it may seem reasonable to acquire another forward who could support Miller on the wings.

When also factoring in Kuminga’s playoff and championship experience and how it pairs with Charlotte’s potential, the Hornets could see more upside in moving a franchise mainstay to trigger further growth.

Brooklyn Nets

Proposed Trade Details

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Terance Mann, Ziaire Williams, 2027 first-round pick (protected 1-15), 2028 second-round pick (ATL)

Like most of the teams on this list, the Brooklyn Nets are a rebuilding team. While little is known about the Nets’ direction, it is understood that Brooklyn will look to turn things around sooner rather than later.

Currently, the Nets’ core appears to comprise Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton, along with a myriad of talented young players such as Egor Demin. However, with the need to strengthen their core, the Nets may see some value in making a run at acquiring Jonathan Kuminga.

For all intents and purposes, Kuminga can be viewed as an upgrade over Terance Mann. Thus, parting with the latter’s $15.5 million contract may not be as much of a hassle. Unfortunately, given the need to manage the difference, Brooklyn may also be forced to include Ziaire Williams ($6.2 million, team option) in this deal, along with some draft assets.

Giving up the draft assets should not be an issue for the Nets, especially considering their abundance of draft capital. When noting that it could help Brooklyn acquire an elite slasher to pair with a shooter like Porter Jr., the Nets may see more value in making this deal.

As mentioned earlier, Kuminga’s arrival would not transform the Nets into a playoff team. Given that players like Porter Jr. are mentioned in trade rumors, it is difficult to understand what Brooklyn’s plans are. However, by adding a solid wing, the Nets can begin constructing a more competitive roster.

Memphis Grizzlies

Proposed Trade Details

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 2028 first-round pick (protected 1-15), 2029 second-round pick (POR)

A deal with the Memphis Grizzlies may be the simplest one to pull the trigger on in this list. After Memphis got the ball rolling on its rebuild at the trade deadline in February, it seems only reasonable for them to want young talent to construct their new core.

In this regard, acquiring Jonathan Kuminga may seem quite enticing. By packaging Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($21.6 million) and draft assets, the Grizzlies may be taking on $2.7 million more in salary, but the benefits could be significant.

As things stand, the Grizzlies are still undoubtedly Ja Morant‘s team. However, in the superstar’s absence last season, Memphis saw some tremendous performances from players like Cedric Coward (13.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.8 APG) and Jaylen Wells (12.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 43.1% FG, 35.3% 3PT). By adding a wing like Kuminga next to these two players, Memphis could significantly boost its offensive potential, making it a more exciting team to watch.

Memphis is also a team undergoing some major changes this summer. While there is no certainty about their direction, acquiring Kuminga could make them marginally more competitive.

Sacramento Kings

Proposed Trade Details

Sacramento Kings Receive: Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Malik Monk, Devin Carter, 2027 first-round pick (protected 1-15), 2032 second-round pick

Like the Bulls and the Nets, the Sacramento Kings were among the few teams to be closely linked to Jonathan Kuminga in trade rumors last offseason. Although no trades materialized, it was reported that the Kings were the team that was closest to getting the deal done.

Given the nightmare season the Kings endured, it is clear there will be a radical change this summer. With virtually every player on the trade block, Sacramento can look to revitalize its roster with young talent, taking the first step by pursuing its preferred target from last summer.

Acquiring Jonathan Kuminga may require the Kings to part with more than they bargained for, packaging Malik Monk ($20.1 million), Devin Carter ($5.1 million), and draft compensation. In the long run, however, this may prove worthwhile as Sacramento was already looking to offload Monk. Hence, replacing him with another scoring threat only seems reasonable.

It is worth noting that the interest between the Kings and Jonathan Kuminga was mutual. However, at the current juncture, there may be some clashes that need to be addressed.

With De’Andre Hunter already on the roster, having two star-caliber players with the same profile may not work out as well for Sacramento. Additionally, unless the Kings manage to offload their older core, bringing in younger assets may not be as worthwhile.