NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Speaks On Quashing Knicks Feud With James Dolan For A Good Reason

Zohran Mamdani, the mayor of New York City, reveals he has spoken to James Dolan, the Knicks' owner, and settled their beef to unite the five boroughs in celebration.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Speaks On Quashing Knicks "Feud" With James Dolan For A Good Reason
Credits: Getty Images

The mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and the Knicks’ owner, James Dolan, seemed to be at odds with each other over the celebrations and watch party permits incident that happened during Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals. Mayor Mamdani has now revealed that the two have quashed their feud to achieve a greater good for New York.

“I’ve been in touch with Jim, and I would say that I’m less interested in relitigating the past and more about the fact of how we can work together to celebrate this moment for the city,” said Mayor Mamdani to Fox 5 on his reaction to James Dolan cancelling the Knicks’ Game 4 watch party outside Madison Square Garden.

“That is something which is bringing not just he and I together but all the five boroughs frankly,” he added.

While Mayor Mamdani did not dive into the details of the past or his conversations with James Dolan, let’s take a look at how this feud began. After President Donald Trump confirmed he would be attending Game 3, it was revealed that, in consensus with the Secret Service, the mayor’s and the NYPD commissioner’s offices had decided to cancel the watch party outside Madison Square Garden.

While they claimed it was for the safety of the President, it was later made clear that it wasn’t just that. Even though the President did not attend Game 4, the Knicks were only granted a permit to host a ticketed watch party for 999 people. This did not sit well with James Dolan.

Consequently, the Knicks’ owner canceled the watch party for Game 4 and called out the mayor’s and the NYPD commissioner’s offices for not having faith in their own officers and treating New Yorkers like they are lunatics. Moreover, James Dolan even claimed that Mayor Zohran Mamdani was not a real Knicks fan.

But it is great to see that both parties have decided to set aside the feud to celebrate the Knicks’ success together in all five boroughs of New York: Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island. Even Karl-Anthony Towns observed that these celebrations have brought New Yorkers closer than ever.

“It was so amazing to see our team bring together New York. Like, I’ve never seen all five boroughs get together. Hell, I saw Brooklyn celebrating for the Knicks, and they have a whole team [the Nets],” said Towns during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

It is delightful to see that both Mayor Mamdani and James Dolan have set aside their differences. Hopefully, this feud should not reignite after the celebrations are over.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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