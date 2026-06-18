NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Speaks On Quashing Knicks "Feud" With James Dolan For A Good Reason

The mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and the Knicks’ owner, James Dolan, seemed to be at odds with each other over the celebrations and watch party permits incident that happened during Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals. Mayor Mamdani has now revealed that the two have quashed their feud to achieve a greater good for New York.

“I’ve been in touch with Jim, and I would say that I’m less interested in relitigating the past and more about the fact of how we can work together to celebrate this moment for the city,” said Mayor Mamdani to Fox 5 on his reaction to James Dolan cancelling the Knicks’ Game 4 watch party outside Madison Square Garden.

“That is something which is bringing not just he and I together but all the five boroughs frankly,” he added.

While Mayor Mamdani did not dive into the details of the past or his conversations with James Dolan, let’s take a look at how this feud began. After President Donald Trump confirmed he would be attending Game 3, it was revealed that, in consensus with the Secret Service, the mayor’s and the NYPD commissioner’s offices had decided to cancel the watch party outside Madison Square Garden.

While they claimed it was for the safety of the President, it was later made clear that it wasn’t just that. Even though the President did not attend Game 4, the Knicks were only granted a permit to host a ticketed watch party for 999 people. This did not sit well with James Dolan.

Consequently, the Knicks’ owner canceled the watch party for Game 4 and called out the mayor’s and the NYPD commissioner’s offices for not having faith in their own officers and treating New Yorkers like they are lunatics. Moreover, James Dolan even claimed that Mayor Zohran Mamdani was not a real Knicks fan.

But it is great to see that both parties have decided to set aside the feud to celebrate the Knicks’ success together in all five boroughs of New York: Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island. Even Karl-Anthony Towns observed that these celebrations have brought New Yorkers closer than ever.

“It was so amazing to see our team bring together New York. Like, I’ve never seen all five boroughs get together. Hell, I saw Brooklyn celebrating for the Knicks, and they have a whole team [the Nets],” said Towns during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

It is delightful to see that both Mayor Mamdani and James Dolan have set aside their differences. Hopefully, this feud should not reignite after the celebrations are over.