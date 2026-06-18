Rick Brunson Explains Why Jalen Brunson Is Not The Knicks’ Greatest Player Over Patrick Ewing Despite NBA Title

Rick Brunson doubles down on claiming Patrick Ewing is still the greatest Knicks player over his son, Jalen Brunson.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TX - JUNE 13: Assistant Coach Rick Brunson, Patrick Ewing, Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks pose for a photo with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 13, 2026 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant /NBAE via Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO, TX - JUNE 13: Assistant Coach Rick Brunson, Patrick Ewing, Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks pose for a photo with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 13, 2026 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant /NBAE via Getty Images)

Jalen Brunson and his father, Rick Brunson, share a special bond. But despite winning an NBA championship and ending a 53-year drought by leading New York from the front, and winning the Finals MVP, Rick Brunson was not impressed enough by his son Jalen to call him the greatest Knicks player to ever play for the franchise.

While he initially made this assertion on Inside the NBA right after Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Rick Brunson doubled down on his claim that Patrick Ewing is still the greatest Knicks player to ever play, in his opinion.

Both father and son appeared on CBS Mornings and sat down with Gayle King and Nate Burleson to discuss the championship run.

“I would say Patrick Ewing, obviously, as I witnessed, is the greatest right now. All-time leading rebounder, points, yeah, he had all the stats, but just the type of person Pat was, the type of teammate he was, the work ethic is similar. Pat was the hardest-working guy we had, and he was the best player, but Pat did it for 15 years in New York. Jalen did it for four.

“So to me, yeah, I don’t rank these players by championships, although it’s great. Pat’s always been a champion in my book. So right now, another seven years. You can revisit that question, but as of today, you know, big fella is my favorite,” Rick Brunson said when asked about who he thinks is the greatest Knicks player of all time.

The Knicks commemorated the franchise legend, Patrick Ewing, who was reportedly emotional after the celebrations of the championship.

A video of Brunson posing with the Larry O’Brien Trophy and Ewing went viral as fans showed gratitude to Ewing because he arguably laid the foundation of the culture in New York. It also revealed Ewing’s reaction to the championship, showing how delighted he was to celebrate with the team.

“Finally, I get one! Finally, I get one! I get to hold it,” said Ewing in delight as he took pictures with Brunson and the trophies. “We were here in ’99. I had tears of sorrow back then; now I have tears of joy. Now the New York Knicks are finally NBA champions again, go Knicks!” he later added.

 

The NBA world was in shock to hear Rick Brunson’s initial comments. Former NBA players like Iman Shumpert strongly disagreed with his opinion, saying Clyde Frazier and Jalen Brunson should be the only players in that discussion of the greatest Knicks player of all time because they won a championship.

In a way, I understand why Rick Brunson is saying what he’s saying, because he doesn’t want his son to consider now as his peak and become complacent in any way that he’s no longer consistent.

He’s simply saying if Brunson is able to prove over several years that he can also be consistent and not just peak higher than Ewing did, then he would happily revisit the discussion. If Jalen doesn’t have a problem with it, then neither should anyone else. His father is only pushing him on the track of excellence.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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