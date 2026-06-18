Draymond Green Says Caleb Wilson “Can’t Walk And Chew Gum At the Same Time” But Still Has Kevin Garnett-Level Floor

Draymond Green makes a bold claim about Caleb Wilson's potential while comparing him to Kevin Garnett.

Siddhant Gupta
5 Min Read
North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson (8) during an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Chiu - AP Photo

UNC’s Caleb Wilson will be entering this year’s NBA Draft as one of the top prospects, widely expected to be selected by the Chicago Bulls with the No. 4 overall pick. While the North Carolina forward is already regarded as an immensely gifted athlete, four-time NBA champion Draymond Green has even greater expectations for him.

Draymond Green has shared promising reviews for many of the young players entering the 2026 NBA Draft. However, the veteran forward seems to have a keen interest in Caleb Wilson. While noting the forward’s potential on “The Draymond Green Show,” Green drew a comparison to NBA legend Kevin Garnett in a way that could only be considered outrageous.

“Caleb Wilson is so good, and I think he’s still clumsy,” he highlighted. “I think he’s so clumsy that he can’t really walk and chew gum at the same time. And yet, he’s already that good right now. So, if that guy is still clumsy and he’s that good right now, man, what happens if he continues to grow into his body and he ain’t clumsy no more?”

Until this point, Green’s praise seems tame. In light of the young forward’s performance at UNC in his freshman season, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks over 24 appearances, one could also say it was deserved.

However, after shedding light on how Caleb Wilson could be one of the hidden gems in this year’s draft class, Green addressed the claims about Kevin Garnett being Wilson’s ceiling by stating:

“No disrespect to KG. I think KG might be a top-3 power forward we’ve seen in our lifetime. KG is tenacity, all of that… Barring that, if he goes to do the work, the type of talent that he is, I actually think his floor is Kevin Garnett. Man, you know how great KG was? I actually think Kevin Garnett could be his floor. That’s how special I think Caleb Wilson is.”

Green convincingly gives Kevin Garnett his props before making any sweeping statements. However, it may not be enough to really justify the kind of statement he made.

Caleb Wilson is a talented player in every sense. His ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor while also being an extremely versatile offensive threat ensures he fits the template for the modern NBA wing. Still, suggesting that one of the greatest power forwards in the game is his floor might be excessive.

At the time Kevin Garnett joined the NBA, he already looked like an imposing two-way threat. Despite coming straight out of high school, Garnett showed that he could play at the highest level and stand toe-to-toe with the best in the league.

Once he earned a consistent starting role by his sophomore year, Garnett announced himself, earning his first All-Star appearance in the 1996-97 season, averaging 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field.

After 21 seasons in the NBA, Kevin Garnett hung up his boots, retiring with averages of 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. When also noting his reputation as one of the most intimidating players in NBA history, along with his Hall-of-Fame-worthy accomplishments, Caleb Wilson certainly has large shoes to fill.

Although there is no denying Wilson’s potential, there is no way of truly forecasting how his rookie season will play out. With the 2026 draft class expected to be one of the deepest in recent history, it will certainly be intriguing to see how the newcomers perform at the next level.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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