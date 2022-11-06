NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Could Join Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kyrie Irving is still a hot topic around the NBA, even after the Brooklyn Nets suspended him for at least five games. After Kyrie shared a movie full of antisemitism on social media, everybody attacked him, and the Nets made the decision to suspend him while also giving him a list of conditions he must complete before returning to the team.

Even if Kyrie completes the list, it's not guaranteed that he'll recover his spot on the Nets, as many people think he has played his last game at Barclays Center. The talented point guard has been involved in several controversies over the years, and this one appears to be the last straw for owner Joe Tsai, who is reportedly 'done' with Ky.

That's how we land here, with plenty of people trying to find a solution to this issue, and many think the same: Kyrie must be traded. However, that's not an easy task by any means, as Kyrie isn't an attractive player right now, except maybe for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kyrie Irving Could Join Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks

Nevertheless, there could be another team that could benefit from a player like Irving and would get the second star they've been missing for a while now. According to an anonymous executive, the Dallas Mavericks could be Kyrie's next team in the association.

“He is not the most popular guy around the league right now, that is going to be a factor—not so much whether or not they want to trade him but whether they can get anything for him they do. Right now, they are not shopping anyone, they’re probably going to let Ime (Udoka) have a chance to turn things around first, then go from there,” the executive said to Heavy Sports. “If they’re going to move him, Dallas is one place that considered him, but that did not go anywhere. It could be a straightforward deal, (Davis) Bertans and (Tim) Hardaway for Kyrie, something like that. I am not sure you want to put Kyrie with Luka (Doncic) while Luka is playing the way he is playing, but it would allow Dallas to free up money this summer, maybe to do a sign-and-trade with Kyrie, too.”

This is an interesting idea for the Mavs, who have Luka Doncic as their only star. They have had a nice start to the 2022-23 NBA season, but many folks think they need to add more firepower if they want to compete when the playoffs arrive. It's unclear how Kyrie would mesh with the rest of the Mavs and if he'll be good alongside Luka, but this isn't a crazy trade idea by any means.

We'll have to wait and see if the Mavericks, Lakers, or any other team decides to make a move for Kyrie, but right now, that seems very unlikely to happen.

