Bill Simmons Floats Wild LeBron James-Jimmy Butler Trade Idea

Bill Simmons has never been shy about throwing wild ideas into the NBA discourse, but this one caught even seasoned listeners off guard. On his podcast, Simmons floated a hypothetical trade that sounds absurd at first blush but starts to feel strangely logical the longer you sit with it: a straight-up swap between LeBron James and Jimmy Butler.

“How do you make the league more fun? You have a team that nobody’s excited about with the Lakers and a team that feels dead with the Warriors. LeBron for Jimmy Butler. That’s it. It feels like, for the good of the sport, trade, just more fun.

The Warriors are not fun. I don’t see a scenario where they become fun, but now you put LeBron on the team with Curry, LeBron reinvigorated, and who knows? And then Butler is probably a better fit with Luka and Reaves anyway.

I think Golden State would probably do that because LeBron is an expiring contract in the year. Maybe they’d throw him one more year. It’s a good who says no though. Because if you’re the Lakers, you can lock in the Butler contract for an extra year because all they care about is two years from now.

But maybe Butler is a better fit with what they have anyway, because LeBron doesn’t really seem like he wants to be on the Lakers is my take.”

On paper, their numbers are closer than you might expect. Butler is averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting an efficient 51.5% from the field and a scorching 41.7% from three. He is in the first year of a two-year, $110 million deal and will make $54.1 million this season.

LeBron, meanwhile, is putting up 20.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 50.7% shooting, though his three-point percentage has dipped to 31.7%. He is in the final year of his contract and is set to make $52.6 million. From a salary standpoint, this is about as clean a superstar swap as the league allows.

The logic for the Los Angeles Lakers is rooted in fit and timeline. Los Angeles is sitting fourth in the West with a 20-10 record, but the recent stretch has exposed real issues. The three stars, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron, all need the ball to shine. And none of them are great defensively, and their issues have been real. They are ranked 25th in the league in terms of defensive rating, and are the only team in the top 16 to have a negative net rating.

At nearly 41 years of age, LeBron is still very productive, but his defensive effort has been an issue in a few games. He is no longer the two-way force that he used to be. Butler, at 36, is not that young either, but he is far better on the defensive end and brings a grit and edge that this roster needs.

And he would not have to carry the offense in Los Angeles. With Luka playing like an MVP, and Reaves playing like an All-Star, Butler can focus on defensive end, late-game toughness, and leadership. He thrives in ugly games, playoff possessions, and moments where effort matters more than skill. That is exactly where the Lakers have struggled. Simmons’ idea is not about talent. It is about balance.

On the other side, the Golden State Warriors make just as much sense. The Warriors are hovering around .500 with a record of 16- 16. Their defense has been solid, but the offense has stalled far too often. Adding LeBron, even at this age, would instantly elevate their offensive ceiling. More importantly, his fit alongside Stephen Curry is cleaner than his fit in Los Angeles. Curry does not need the ball constantly. He thrives off movement, gravity, and quick decisions. That is a perfect environment for LeBron as a playmaker.

There is also history here. The Warriors have explored LeBron trades before, dating back to 2024. It never materialized because the Lakers and LeBron shut it down. But circumstances change. LeBron is no longer the future of the Lakers, and the idea of playing with Curry might be more appealing now than ever.

The wildest part of Simmons’ proposal is how simple it is. No draft picks. No filler contracts. Just a straight exchange of two aging stars who might fit better on the other team. It would never be an easy decision internally. But from a basketball standpoint, this is one of those ideas that starts as podcast bait and slowly morphs into something you cannot fully dismiss.