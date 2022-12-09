The 20 Hottest NBA Wives And Girlfriends

Credit: Fadeaway World

It’s safe to say that NBA players have a pretty nice life. They’re famous, rich, athletic, travel all over the world, and have nearly everything one could ever dream of. More often than not, that includes a beautiful girl by their side.

Today, let’s reveal to you the top 20 wives and girlfriends of the basketball superstars. Some of them might be well-known celebrities on their own, others might be better known for their partners. Some will like to show off their glamorous lives, while others might prefer to keep things simple. Either way, they all have one thing in common: they are really hot.

Let’s take a peep at the list of these gorgeous and classy women.

20. Hailey Summer - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Credit: Fadeaway World

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the best players in the Association this season, posting MVP-caliber numbers despite his team’s poor performances. Maybe, he’s drawn some inspiration from his relationship with Canadian soccer player Hailey Summer.

Even though Shai moved from Los Angeles to Oklahoma, his girl continues to be by his side, according to The Spun. They’ve been together since 2016, long before he even made it to the NBA. Now, she’s playing soccer for the University of Albany’s Women’s Soccer team.

She’s excelling and has even made it to the America East All-Academic, as well as the USC Scholar All-Atlantic Second Team, and will look to pursue a professional career as a soccer player with the Canadian team. That’s what you call an athletic couple.

19. Francesca Aiello - Blake Griffin’s Girlfriend

Credit: Fadeaway World

Former first-overall pick Blake Griffin is no longer the All-Star and MVP candidate he used to be in his prime. However, his game off the court is as strong as it’s ever been, as he’s been linked with Kendall Jenner and even rumored to have dated Lana Rhoades back in the day.

Now, the Boston Celtics’ big man is tangled up with Francesca Aiello, a model, designer, and entrepreneur from Los Angeles that has found plenty of success on social media over the past couple of years.

According to Players Bio, Aiello is quite a popular influencer with her very own bikini brand ‘Frankie Bikinis.’ Also, it’s worth noting that they’ve been together since 2018, although they were briefly separated for undisclosed reasons.

18. Morgan Lang - DeMarcus Cousins

Credit: Fadeaway World

Former Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins' wife, known only as Morgan, rarely speaks in public, but as stated in Players Bio, with such good looks, she hardly needs to, and it’s not her cup of tea at all.

In reality, Cousins' Instagram page, where she frequently appears as his #WCW (Woman Crush Wednesday), is where she receives the most publicity. It's not hard to understand why DeMarcus has a thing for Morgan, given her flawless skin tone and beach-body-ready figure.

Cousins has been in and out of the league over the past couple of years, mostly due to injuries, but he hasn’t given up on his NBA career. At least he has strong support by his side at home through this difficult time.

17. Daniela Rajic - Paul George's Wife

Credit: Fadeaway World

This couple was in the midst of controversy from the start, as Paul George reportedly cheated on Doc Rivers’ daughter with Rajic. Needless to say, all hell broke loose when the news broke.

Daniela Rajic is an ex-stripper who met Paul George while working at a strip club to help pay for her tuition at the University of Miami, where she later became pregnant. As stated in Sportskeeda, the 30-year-old New Yorker reportedly filed a paternity claim against him after declining an abortion.

However, they made a fresh start, and in late 2020, they became engaged. They currently have two kids. Daniela currently co-founded a swimwear business and models on Instagram for several brands.

16. Kayla Wallace - Isaiah Thomas's Wife

Credit: Fadeaway World

According to Media Referee, Isaiah Thomas' high school love Kayla Wallace is one of the less well-known WAGs on this list. This stunning Washington native graduated from Central Washington University, where she reached the dean's list, and she is almost the same age as her spouse.

She has experience working as a substitute teacher in elementary schools and is a certified teacher. Kayla frequently uploads to Instagram. She wed Isaiah in 2016; they have three kids together.

Isaiah Thomas, on the other hand, refuses to give up on his NBA dream and has vowed to keep on working hard to get another shot to make a roster. He sure deserves one, as he’s an explosive scorer off the bench.

15. Kamiah Adams - Bradley Beal’s wife

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kamiah Adams-Beal was born in Brussels, Belgium. She is currently recognized for her work as an actress and model. They both met at a club in Los Angeles. The two got along right away; according to Beal, Kamiah's initial boldness served to balance out his shyness, according to ClutchPoints.

After their first date, Bradley Beal asked Kamiah to be his girlfriend on a Ferris wheel in Las Vegas, and it would be a Ferris wheel in Washington, D.C., years later, that Beal would propose in 2020.

Fortunately, the couple has found plenty of stability in the nation’s capital. Beal has repeatedly stated his commitment to the Washington Wizards, and it’s highly unlikely he’s traded, given that big contract of his.

14. Kate Bock - Kevin Love's Future Wife

Credit: Fadeaway World

It is not surprising that a model is at the top of this list of famous WAGs, declares Sports Illustrated. Model Kate Bock is from Canada. At the age of twelve, she was found and has posed for publications like Fitness, Elle, and Maxim.

She has a long-standing relationship with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue dating back to 2013. She has done Victoria's Secret modeling. The 31-year-old, who has lived in Paris and speaks fluent French, became engaged to Kevin Love in 2021.

Love openly struggled with mental health after winning an NBA championship back in 2016 and then suffering multiple injuries. Fortunately, Bock has been by his side, and he’s now back on the court proving his talents.

13. Nina Earl Westbrook - Russell Westbrook

Credit: Fadeaway World

Besides being one of the greatest scoring point guards ever and also being known as the true Mr. Triple Double, Russell Westbrook is married to his hot college sweetheart Nina Earl. And she is not just Russell’s hot wife.

According to Firstsportz. Nina is a businesswoman and a certified therapist. Nina also manages and operates a store called The Little Ark that offers baby products and presents in addition to providing parenting advice.

She is also the creator and CEO of "Minibrook," a line of children's and infant apparel. The couple's three lovely children are named Skye, Jordyn, and Noah. Unfortunately, he had to endure a tough time in their first season in L.A., with fans calling her out for Westbrook’s play.

12. Winni Harlow - Kyle Kuzma

Credit: Fadeaway World

Winnie Harlow is a Canadian fashion model who serves as a public advocate for vitiligo. She rose to fame in 2014 after competing on the 21st season of the American television program America's Next Top Model.

According to the NY Post, rumors of Winnie dating Kyle started after posting two pictures of herself in the arms of an unidentified suitor. Fans immediately recognized Kuzma as the one pulling her from behind in the pictures since his hand tattoos were clearly visible. The couple has been dating since 2020.

Still, it wasn’t all good for the couple, as they went through a rough patch when Kuzma was traded to the Washington Wizards. Fortunately, they were able to work things out and are back together after a brief hiatus.

11. Marlene Wilkerson - Kyrie Irving

Credit: Fadeaway World

Over the past couple of years, Kyrie Irving has kept his private life quite private. However, it’s been revealed that he’s together with Marlene Wilkerson, a well-known Instagram model and influencer with over 413K followers on social media.

Just like many others on this list, Wilkerson rose to prominence and fame because of her fitness and fashion lifestyle tips. According to WTFoots, they started dating in late 2018, and they recently had a baby boy together.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar also had a daughter born in 2015 from his prior relationship with Andrea Wilson, back when he was still playing side-by-side with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

10. Damaris Lopez - Corey Joseph

Credit: Fadeaway World

Since she was eighteen years old, Damaris Lopez has been working and supporting her family. She works as a model, actress, and artist in addition to doing some designing and producing for major brands and multiple artists.

The 27-year-old native of Massachusetts has worked on films including Hotline Bling by Drake, and I'm Different by 2 Chainz. Since the beginning of 2019, she has been seeing Cory Joseph, says ClutchPoints.

Joseph is currently serving as Cade Cunningham’s backup for the Detroit Pistons. He’s bounced around the league and played mostly as a second-unit leader since entering the league with the San Antonio Spurs.

9. Savannah James - LeBron James

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James happened to meet his wife when he was still a high school student, and as stated in People Magazine: every King needs a Queen. Back then, the four-time NBA champion had a keen eye for beauty; he even invited Savannah to his senior prom.

Savannah spends most of her time at home caring for their sons, although she occasionally makes an appearance to cheer her guy on from courtside seats, especially when it’s the NBA Finals.

She is a humanitarian as well, frequently assisting her husband with his different organizations. One of the NBA's loveliest spouses, Savannah is frequently spotted out and about with King James, looking perfect as usual.

8. Ayesha Curry - Stephen Curry

Credit: Fadeaway World

Popular site IMDb states that every cooking lover knows this wonderful and gorgeous wife. Ayesha Curry (first named Alexander when she was born) is an actress, author of cookbooks, and host of food shows.

She is famous for her television program Ayesha's Homemade or The Great American Baking Show. She played supporting roles in a few low-budget films and television shows, but it wasn't until she launched a blog and a YouTube channel that she began to gain more attention.

In 2011, the 32-year-old Canadian-American married Stephen Curry, a buddy from childhood, and they have three kids together. Notably, Stephen has often stood out for her when rival fans try to trash her on social media.

7. Anamaria Goltes - Luka Doncic

Credit: Fadeaway World

Luka Doncic has become one of the most prominent figures in basketball worldwide. He’s an icon in Europe from his days with Real Madrid and his play for the Slovenian national team, and he is a major rising star in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks.

The same can be said of his girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, one of the rising stars of the fitness and modeling industry in Europe. Born and raised in Slovenia, she’s now reunited with the Mavericks superstar after briefly breaking up in 2018.

Also, Players Bio reveals they’ve been romantically involved since they were 12 years old, so they’ve pretty much both joined each other on their rises to stardom, becoming one of the youngest power couples in the world.

6. Teyana Taylor - Iman Shumpert

Credit: Fadeaway World

Some of the songs performed by Usher and Chris Brown, among others, were written by Teyana. Teyana Taylor has a diverse resume which includes acting, dancing, choreographing, directing, designing, and modeling. So, she’s known for way more than being Iman Shumpert’s wife, as said on her website.

She has worked with labels owned by Pharrel Williams and Kanye West. In addition to music, she has dabbled in reality TV, designing sneakers and gym apparel, creating exercise regimens, and participating in fashion week.

The 30-year-old New Yorker married Iman Shumpert in 2016. They have two kids together. Shumpert, however, has been without a team for quite some time now, although he hasn’t announced his retirement from the game.

5. Anne De Paula - Joel Embiid's Girlfriend

Credit: Fadeaway World

Anne De Paula is really attractive, as are most bikini models. The 27-year-old Brazilian, who was discovered as a model in 2014 and is signed to the Wilhelmina agency, is featured in Sports Illustrated.

She made her modeling debut in 2017 during the SI Swimsuit model search when she posed while covered in makeup. She was a dog lover, and they met at a dinner in New York City. They got together in 2018 and have since had a child. They apparently got engaged as well, according to the latest reports.

Embiid, on the other hand, continues to climb all NBA rankings as one of the best players on Earth, becoming a perennial candidate to win both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

4. Robyn Van Vliet - Gordon Hayward

Credit: Fadeaway World

Nothing is more attractive than a woman who has a successful career of her own and a stunning exterior to match. In his wife, Robyn Van Vliet, Charlotte Hornets star Gordon Hayward possesses just that.

We can see why Hayward and Van Vliet only dated for approximately 5 months before deciding to be married, according to the Daily Mail. Hayward frequently shares images of his beautiful wife on his social media pages, and he is obviously pleased to brag about her. He is not to fault.

However, his career has taken a big downfall since leaving the Utah Jazz. He’s struggled to stay healthy with both the Boston Celtics and now Charlotte Hornets, earning plenty of criticism for his big salary.

3. Gabrielle Union - Dwyane Wade

Credit: Fadeaway World

You might be familiar with Gabrielle Union. She is a Hollywood actress, model, author, and activist. You might remember her from Being Mary Jane and The Birth of a Nation. Gabrielle was born in Nebraska 50 years ago. She was recognized in the 2020 Times edition as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, according to IMDb. She is an outspoken advocate for issues affecting women.

Gabrielle and Dwyane’s relationship started in 2008, right when the Miami Heat superstar was in his prime. They got married in 2014 and have a daughter together, although Dwyane had three children from previous relationships.

Recently, however, Union released her memoirs, in which she reveals the former shooting guard cheated on her and how she dealt with that situation. Fortunately, they’re stronger than ever and still together.

2. Amelia Vega - Al Horford

Credit: Fadeaway World

Although Al Horford of the Boston Celtics is one of the NBA's most underrated players, his lady is very possibly the sexiest woman alive, according to Hola! Given that Amelia Vega recently became the first Dominican woman to win the title of Miss Universe, to say she is lovely would be an understatement.

Amelia is not only stunning on the exterior, but she also has a lovely singing voice and has appeared on several recordings, becoming one of the biggest Latino sensations around the U.S. Hispanic community.

The couple was hitched on Christmas Eve 2011 because Al can definitely spot a good thing when he sees one. She is the hottest person in the universe, surpassing even the world's hottest NBA wife.

1. Johanna Lundback - Jonas Jerebko

Credit: Fadeaway World

Former Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko is in a relationship with a really beautiful woman. She is a former Miss Sweden and one of the hottest girls in the sports world.

Any man may see why Jerebko has been happily dating Swedish model Johanna Lundback. She stands out among the other gorgeous NBA wives and girlfriends thanks to her outstanding good looks and slim model shape.

Throughout her successful career, Johanna has appeared on the covers of various international publications and walked the runway for well-known designers. In fact, she’s found more success as a model than Jerebko as an NBA player, as he went back overseas after a brief stint in the U.S.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.