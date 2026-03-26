6’7 Finnish High Schooler Scored 103 Points In 33 Minutes (Video)

The NBA is in the middle of a transition period. Longtime pillars of the league, such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook, among others, are on their way out while a new generation of stars, such as Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, and Cooper Flagg, among others, are rising to replace them. However, more generational prospects appear through the thousands of leagues around the world.

It seems Finland, the birthplace of NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen, has found another potential NBA star in its youth ranks. While the country is expected to have another NBA representative soon in Miika Muurinen, there might be another talented star coming through, as a Finnish basketball record was shattered by an 18-year-old in Wilt Chamberlain fashion.

WB Panthers’ forward Nantti Ruuhilahti scored 103 points in the Under-19 Finnish Basketball Championship league, setting the Finnish basketball record for most points in a game, according to Finnish website YLE.

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The Panthers won the game 186–77 against BC Nokia. Ruuhilahti spoke after the game about how the feat of scoring over 100 points came to be. He shot 39-55 on two-pointers and 3-4 on three-pointers. The forward made 16 free throws on 23 attempts. He also had eight rebounds, five steals, and two assists in this incredible performance.

“There were a lot of assists and teamwork. My hand just got hot. The shots were falling well. That’s how the 103 points came. You can never really expect shots to fall like that. When the first 23 points went in, I started to feel like a big number was possible. When I already had 68 points at halftime, we decided to go for 100.”

Ruuhilahti has openly said his dream is to make it to the NBA. However, the path to the league might take him to the NCAA first. Class of 2027, 201 cm (6’7″) wing currently holds offers from multiple NCAA Division I programs, including South Carolina and Drake. He spoke about his potential future plans as he becomes eligible for college or professional basketball.

“We haven’t decided on a destination yet. We’ll see if there are any new offers. Then we’ll see where we can fit in best.”

We see hidden talents from around the globe emerge for one-time achievements based on their highlights. Not all of them make the transition to even the college level, let alone the NBA. Ruuhilahti might be a legitimate prospect like Mohamed Dabone in FC Barcelona or Olivier Rioux, who wound up at Division 1 school Florida Gators. However, there are plenty of one-time magicians who generate genuine buzz from performances like this.

We’ll have to wait and see if Ruuhilahti finds himself joining the likes of Markkanen and potentially Muurinen at the highest levels of the sport. It doesn’t look like the Finnish forward has even generated much national buzz before this performance, so it’ll be interesting to see if anything materializes from this newfound fame.