Anthony Edwards Says He Was Inspired By James Harden To Add More Muscle:  "I Think When I Saw James, James Harden, Finally. I Didn’t Play Him My First Year And I Saw Him And He Was Big As Hell."

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the teams that could challenge the top squads in the Western Conference. The T-Wolves had a pretty good 2021-22 NBA season, finishing 7th in the standings and taking the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies to six games in the first round of the playoffs. 

They couldn't go further than that, but Minnesota showed flashes of what they could do in the future. Led by Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns (who is sidelined due to a serious illness), this team has big chances to be animators in the West. 

Edwards is ready to take on the challenge, and this season could be magical for him. The former No. 1 overall pick knows they have something special in Minny, and they don't want to miss any time. 

Meanwhile, the shooting guard is looking dangerous and heavier than before. This is not a bad thing, as he seems to be stronger. Edwards has caught a lot of attention due to this and recently explained what led him to hit the gym and get bulkier. Ant explained that another shooting guard caused a big impression on him with his physique, and he decided to follow that route. 

"I think when I saw James, James Harden, finally. I didn’t play him my first year and I saw him and he was big as hell. I’m talking about his arms. His arms pretty cut up. I was like, I’m trying to get a little definition."

Edwards is heavier, that's right, and this could help him to be more unstoppable at the paint. He has become famous for his vicious dunks, and now defenders will have to be extra careful if they want to stand a chance against this talented player. 

By Orlando Silva
