Austin Reaves Is Hyped About LeBron James Returning And Playing With Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up their third consecutive win in a dominant performance against the San Antonio Spurs. Anthony Davis led the charge from the front, but a team effort around him ensured that the Spurs had no chance of coming back into the game. This streak is especially impressive given LeBron James is currently out with a groin strain he suffered against the Clippers.

After the Lakers' great night, Austin Reaves spoke to the media about his 21-point night. He expressed excitement about playing with LeBron once he returns, especially with the form AD has been on.

"When LeBron comes back, he does what he does. We're going to be fine." "In the flow of basketball, LeBron is a very selfless basketball player. He's going to give the ball to who's open the right time, give AD what he's been doing. It's all about letting him (AD) eat and on top of that you got 'Bron coming back, it's good for us.

The vibes with the Lakers are good right now, but the team is still 5-10 and has a massive turnaround to still complete. With LeBron possibly missing more games, it'll be on players like Reaves to ensure they support AD well enough to keep the momentum going.

Can Anthony Davis Sustain This Level Of Play When LeBron James Returns?

The way Anthony Davis has played in the last few games shows flashes of the version of him we saw dominate the 2020 playoffs as the Lakers became champions. If AD can sustain this level of play and LeBron can play the way we saw him do last season, this duo can carry the Lakers quite far.

Role players like Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV have proven to be valuable while Russell Westbrook is excelling in his role as the sixth man of the team. Coach Darvin Ham has the team making their shots and playing tough defense and if it holds up at this level, the Lakers might salvage their season without needing to trade Westbrook.

