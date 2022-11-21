Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Is Taking Pride In Leading Lakers' Second Unit: "Making Guys Better Is What I've Done For A Long Time"

The Los Angeles Lakers just picked up their third consecutive win after beating the San Antonio Spurs by 31 points. The win was highlighted by a dominant performance from Anthony Davis but also because the Lakers didn't fall off offensively when the second unit was playing.

That hasn't been happening in any of the Lakers' recent wins because Russell Westbrook is bringing his veteran playmaking presence off the bench and has dished out 45 assists over the last 4 games. He spoke about leading the Lakers' second unit, a position he didn't want to take when the season had started. 

"It honestly don't matter what unit it is. I know my abilities to make guys better around me. Its what I've done in this league for a long time. I continue doing it to tye best of my ability and I hope it's beneficial for us in the long run"

Westbrook sacrificing his role as a starter for the team has changed the Lakers' hopes, as they are trying to climb out of the 2-10 hole they were in. 

Will The Lakers Still Try To Trade Russell Westbrook? 

With Westbrook's form and profound impact on the Lakers' second unit, he has shown why the team needs to keep him. However, $47 million for someone to run your second unit is not ideal. 

Westbrook is playing really well in the role he is in, but his salary isn't equivalent to that role. Maybe he can sign a contract that better justifies his salary for his role. The Lakers can get multiple players performing at a similar level that could raise their ceiling for this season. 

It will be a tough choice but the Lakers will most likely stick with Westbrook on the team for this season and hope this new form can lead them into the playoffs. Next offseason, the Lakers will have cap space and control of their future picks, so they can reshape the roster then.   

