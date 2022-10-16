Brandon Clarke Has Agreed To A Four-Year, $52 Million Contract Extension With The Memphis Grizzlies

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Clarke is well-known for being an athletic power forward for the Memphis Grizzlies. He is an elite rim finisher and rebounder, while also being able to play some center if needed. There is no doubt that Brandon Clarke was key to the Memphis Grizzlies finishing as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last season, and he averaged 10.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 1.3 APG during the regular season while shooting 64.4% from the field.

Recently, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed that Brandon Clarke got a four-year, $52 million contract extension with the Memphis Grizzlies. There is no doubt that Clarke's skillset and high-level play swung games for the Grizzlies a lot last season, and it's easy to see why the Memphis Grizzlies rewarded Clarke with a multi-year extension.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has agreed on a four-year, $52 million contract extension, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of Priority Sports told ESPN. Clarke lands on a deal ahead of Monday's 6 p.m. ET deadline for rookie scale deals for members of the 2019 draft class and becomes yet another key Grizzlies player to secure an extension. Clarke, 26, has become an integral player off the Grizzlies' bench. As Memphis won 56 games and earned a No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs a season ago, Clarke ranked in the top five in the NBA in several categories, including second-chance points, paint points and offensive rebounds, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

There is no doubt that stars are important to a team when it comes to winning a championship, but the role players who defend, rebound, and do the dirty work are definitely crucial when winning at the highest level.

Hopefully, we see Brandon Clarke have a productive season with the Memphis Grizzlies next year. He is just hitting his athletic prime right now, and it'll be interesting to see what his numbers are next year.