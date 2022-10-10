Bronny James Signs NIL Deal With Nike

The NBA world is about so much more than basketball, the way the league has evolved in the modern era. Players have always been celebrities and enjoyed endorsements, but Michael Jordan changed a lot about how all the other aspects of basketball function. The biggest and most marketable stars get deals from sports companies that pay them vastly more than even their NBA salaries, and it's a huge part of the sports world.

Nike has been the biggest name in basketball for years. Their partnership with MJ catapulted them to the top, and they have consistently acquired the best of the best, including Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. And now, the legacy of the James name has continued with the iconic brand, with reports that they have signed LeBron's son Bronny to a lucrative NIL deal.

Things are moving rapidly for Bronny, who is still a senior at Sierra Canyon high school. Having been making recruiting trips to colleges, he now already has his first deal with a major sports company. A NIL deal stands for 'Name, Image, Likeness', which the NCAA recently allowed student-athletes to sign as a way to make money.

Now, it's not like Bronny needs the money or anything of the sort, but it's a ringing endorsement of the belief in his abilities. Bronny is widely expected to make it to the NBA, and his arrival is already a topic of great discussion, considering that LeBron has shared his desire to play alongside his son.

Bronny James Opens Up On His New Deal With Nike

For Bronny, this might have been in the works for a long time. His father, LeBron, is a huge part of Nike, and it seems natural for the King's son to follow in his footsteps. His words after signing the deal suggest that he understands the significance of this opportunity (via Complex).

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” says Bronny, who’s currently a senior at Sierra Canyon High School. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild—it really means a lot to me.”

The stage is set for Bronny to become a part of the NBA just like his dad, although that is an enormous legacy to live up to. He has the world at his feet and all the support he could need, though, Bronny James could become truly special if he has the dedication to make it happen.