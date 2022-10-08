LeBron James Shares His Feelings During Bronny James' Visit To Ohio State: "I'm Looking At Bronny But I'm Looking At Myself At Like 18 Like If I Would Have Stepped On A College Campus..."

LeBron James' decision to directly head to the NBA after high school proved to be the right call. Immediately upon his arrival, James showed there was no reason for him to spend time developing his game in college, as he averaged over 20 points per game as an 18-year-old rookie.

James won Rookie of the Year and never looked back, as he established himself as one of the greatest players of all time. Even though he made the right decision in skipping college, LeBron does seem to have some regrets about missing out on the whole college experience.

LeBron James Shares His Feelings During Bronny James' Visit To Ohio State

LeBron's oldest son, Bronny James, has been making some waves on the high school basketball stage and decision time is approaching for him with regard to which college he wants to attend. Bronny had an official recruiting visit to Ohio State University last month and LeBron, who had never been a part of a recruiting visit, explained what he was feeling during the process during the latest episode of The Shop.

(starts at 31:00 mark):

"I kept asking Bronny like 'How you feel? How you feel about this?' He's like 'I feel good, man. I'm excited about it.' But it was a little like a two-way-ended question, because I was asking him, asking myself at the same time. Like Savannah didn't go on no college visits. I didn't go on no college visits, this is Bronny's first college visit. So we're all virgins going into Columbus for the first time. So, we was like all soaking it up. So I'm sitting there, I'm sitting in the office with the coach, and they giving they pitch about why Bronny will fit here on campus, why they feel he should be a part of Buckeye nation, why he do this."



"And then Bronny goes down and puts the uniform on. I'm looking at Bronny but I'm looking at myself at like 18 like if I would have stepped on a college campus, put the uniform on. Then we went down to the field and I heard, 'We want Bronny.' That sh** was like so crazy. I've been to Ohio State games but I never been on a college visit to where it was a recruiting visit."

That visit would have been an incredible experience for the whole James family. LeBron and Bronny got a great reception when they got on the field for OSU's college football game during that visit and we now wait and see if the latter does decide to join the Buckeyes.

During this episode, LeBron also hilariously explained how loyal he is to the Lakers, as he said he'd dunk on his mother if she played for the Clippers. Lakers fans would have loved to hear that, but what they would love more than anything else at this point is to see their team have a bounce-back season.