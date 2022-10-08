Skip to main content

LeBron James Shares His Feelings During Bronny James' Visit To Ohio State: "I'm Looking At Bronny But I'm Looking At Myself At Like 18 Like If I Would Have Stepped On A College Campus..."

LeBron James Shares His Feelings During Bronny James' Visit To Ohio State: "I'm Looking At Bronny But I'm Looking At Myself At Like 18 Like If I Would Have Stepped On A College Campus..."

LeBron James' decision to directly head to the NBA after high school proved to be the right call. Immediately upon his arrival, James showed there was no reason for him to spend time developing his game in college, as he averaged over 20 points per game as an 18-year-old rookie.

James won Rookie of the Year and never looked back, as he established himself as one of the greatest players of all time. Even though he made the right decision in skipping college, LeBron does seem to have some regrets about missing out on the whole college experience.

LeBron James Shares His Feelings During Bronny James' Visit To Ohio State

LeBron's oldest son, Bronny James, has been making some waves on the high school basketball stage and decision time is approaching for him with regard to which college he wants to attend. Bronny had an official recruiting visit to Ohio State University last month and LeBron, who had never been a part of a recruiting visit, explained what he was feeling during the process during the latest episode of The Shop.

(starts at 31:00 mark):

"I kept asking Bronny like 'How you feel? How you feel about this?' He's like 'I feel good, man. I'm excited about it.' But it was a little like a two-way-ended question, because I was asking him, asking myself at the same time. Like Savannah didn't go on no college visits. I didn't go on no college visits, this is Bronny's first college visit. So we're all virgins going into Columbus for the first time. So, we was like all soaking it up. So I'm sitting there, I'm sitting in the office with the coach, and they giving they pitch about why Bronny will fit here on campus, why they feel he should be a part of Buckeye nation, why he do this."

"And then Bronny goes down and puts the uniform on. I'm looking at Bronny but I'm looking at myself at like 18 like if I would have stepped on a college campus, put the uniform on. Then we went down to the field and I heard, 'We want Bronny.' That sh** was like so crazy. I've been to Ohio State games but I never been on a college visit to where it was a recruiting visit."

That visit would have been an incredible experience for the whole James family. LeBron and Bronny got a great reception when they got on the field for OSU's college football game during that visit and we now wait and see if the latter does decide to join the Buckeyes.

During this episode, LeBron also hilariously explained how loyal he is to the Lakers, as he said he'd dunk on his mother if she played for the Clippers. Lakers fans would have loved to hear that, but what they would love more than anything else at this point is to see their team have a bounce-back season.

YOU MAY LIKE

John Hollinger Calls Victor Wembanyama A 'Unicorn Among Unicorns': "The Unholy Melding Of The Best Traits Of Ralph Sampson, Kristaps Porzingis And Dirk Nowitzki."
NBA Media

John Hollinger Calls Victor Wembanyama A 'Unicorn Among Unicorns': "The Unholy Melding Of The Best Traits Of Ralph Sampson, Kristaps Porzingis And Dirk Nowitzki."

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Called Victor Wembanyama A 'Poor Man's Taller Version' Of Kevin Durant: "He's Got A J. He's Got A Perimeter Game... But He's Rail Thin."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Called Victor Wembanyama A 'Poor Man's Taller Version' Of Kevin Durant: "He's Got A J. He's Got A Perimeter Game... But He's Rail Thin."

By Divij Kulkarni
Jordan Poole Allegedly Bragged About His Contract Extension While Trash Talking Draymond Green: "You Know What It Is, Draymond."
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Allegedly Bragged About His Contract Extension While Trash Talking Draymond Green: "You Know What It Is, Draymond."

By Orlando Silva
Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."
NBA Media

Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."

By Orlando Silva
Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was on The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."
NBA Media

Members Of Warriors Were Surprised By "Bad Intentions" Behind Draymond Green's Punch On Jordan Poole After Watching Video Of Incident: "That Wasn't The Draymond They Knew."

By Lee Tran
Draymond Green Repeatedly Called Jordan Poole 'A B*tch' For Calling Fouls Before Hitting Poole In The Face
NBA Media

Draymond Green Repeatedly Called Jordan Poole 'A B*tch' For Calling Fouls Before Hitting Poole In The Face

By Orlando Silva
Former NBA Player Called Out Draymond Green For Fighting Jordan Poole On 'Safe Ground': "At Delilah With Tristan When He Open Hand Slapped Him, He Ain't Do Nothing In Front Of LeBron And Drake."
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Called Out Draymond Green For Fighting Jordan Poole On 'Safe Ground' In A Deleted Tweet: "At Delilah With Tristan When He Open Hand Slapped Him, He Ain't Do Nothing In Front Of LeBron And Drake."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant And Shaquille O'Neal Discussed Their First Physical Fight In 2018: "You Looked At And Said, 'Okay, This Motherf***er Crazy.'"
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant And Shaquille O'Neal Discussed Their First Physical Fight In 2018: "You Looked And Said, 'Okay, This Motherf***er Crazy.'"

By Divij Kulkarni
Richard Jefferson Claims He Would Have Fired The Entire Video Staff After Clash Video Between Draymond and Poole Goes Viral
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Claims He Would Have Fired The Entire Video Staff After Clash Video Between Draymond And Poole Goes Viral

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans Roast Draymond Green After Old Clip Of Him Saying He Won't Punch Someone On The Basketball Court Goes Viral: "This Aged Like Milk."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Draymond Green After Old Clip Of Him Saying He Won't Punch Someone On The Basketball Court Goes Viral: "This Aged Like Milk."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team

By Divij Kulkarni
The 10 Biggest NBA Trades Since 2010
NBA

The 10 Biggest NBA Trades Since 2010

By Nick Mac
All-Time One Ring Team: Starting Lineup And Bench
NBA

All-Time One Ring Team: Starting Lineup And Bench

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Clippers Franchise Awards: Blake Griffin Is The Clippers GOAT
NBA

Los Angeles Clippers Franchise Awards: Blake Griffin Is The Clippers GOAT

By Kyle Daubs
Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million For A Boxing Match: "Draymond I Got $10 Million For You To Get In The Ring On The Next Most Valuable Promotions Pay-Per-View."
NBA Media

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million For A Boxing Match: "Draymond I Got $10 Million For You To Get In The Ring On The Next Most Valuable Promotions Pay-Per-View."

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green's Old Comments On Jordan Poole Resurface After Their Incident: "If You Can't Handle Him Talking S**t, That's On You."
NBA Media

Stephen Jackson Says Draymond Green Needs To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "He Gotta Fix That Situation."

By Lee Tran