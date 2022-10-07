Skip to main content

LeBron James Says He'd Dunk On His Mother Gloria To Explain How Loyal He's To The Lakers: "If My Mama Play For The Clippers And She In The Lane? She Getting Punched On."

LeBron James Says He'd Dunk On His Mother Gloria To Explain How Loyal He's To The Lakers: "If My Mama Play For The Clippers And She In The Lane? She Getting Punched On."

LeBron James is trying to lead the Los Angeles Lakers back to the postseason after missing the big part last season at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. The Purple and Gold won the NBA championship only two years ago, but things have drastically changed for them over that period. 

Now, the 17-time NBA champions are trying to return at least to playoff contention, but the job won't be easy. Meanwhile, LeBron is trying to make things right and show the fanbase that he's committed to this team and nothing could change that.

Bron is so loyal to the Lakers that he wouldn't have a problem dunking on his mother to prove it. The rivalry between the Lakers and Clippers has gotten a little more interesting in recent years, and James is well aware of that. 

LeBron James Says He'd Dunk On His Mother Gloria To Explain How Loyal He's To The Lakers

During a recent appearance on his The Shop show, James talked about his loyalty to the Los Angeles Lakers, saying that he wouldn't care who was in front of him, he would do anything to beat his crosstown rivals. Not even his mom would be safe, according to the King himself. 

“If my mama play for the Clippers… If my mama play for the Clippers and she in the lane? She getting punched on. And I hope she would be like “You know what, son. You got that one. I’m coming back for your a** though.” 

We're not saying we want to see that, but it'd be interesting to see how LeBron would behave if his mother was on the other team, and that team happened to be the Clippers. Not even his family members are safe when it comes to the King's competitiveness. This is another proof of how serious LeBron takes winning and how much love and respect he has for the Lakers. 

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James Says He'd Dunk On His Mother Gloria To Explain How Loyal He's To The Lakers: "If My Mama Play For The Clippers And She In The Lane? She Getting Punched On."
NBA Media

LeBron James Says He'd Dunk On His Mother Gloria To Explain How Loyal He's To The Lakers: "If My Mama Play For The Clippers And She In The Lane? She Getting Punched On."

By Orlando Silva
Team USA 'Seriously Interested' In Joel Embiid And Will Battle Team France For The Center
NBA Media

Team USA 'Seriously Interested' In Joel Embiid And Will Battle Team France For The Center

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green's Old Comments On Jordan Poole Resurface After Their Incident: "If You Can't Handle Him Talking S**t, That's On You."
NBA Media

Draymond Green's Old Comments On Jordan Poole Resurface After Their Incident: "If You Can't Handle Him Talking S**t, That's On You."

By Orlando Silva
Stephen Curry Is Working To Keep The Warriors Together After The Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Incident
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Is Working To Keep The Warriors Together After The Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Incident

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Has Reportedly Lost The 'Trust And Respect' Of His Teammates After Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Draymond Green Has Reportedly Lost The 'Trust And Respect' Of His Teammates After Punching Jordan Poole

By Orlando Silva
The Current NBA Players Who Will Be First-Ballot Hall Of Famers
NBA

The Current NBA Players Who Will Be First-Ballot Hall Of Famers

By Nick Mac
Stephen Curry Has An Interesting Take On Victor Wembanyama: "He’s Like The 2K Create-A-Player”
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Has An Interesting Take On Victor Wembanyama: "He’s Like The 2K Create-A-Player”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant On Victor Wembanyama: "The League Is Really In Trouble When He Comes In"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant On Victor Wembanyama: "The League Is Really In Trouble When He Comes In"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Trae Young, Ja Morant, De'Aaron Fox And More NBA Players React To Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Trae Young, Ja Morant, De'Aaron Fox And More NBA Players React To Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O’Neal Almost Hurt Ashton Kutcher Until He Learned He Was Married To Mila Kunis: “When I Saw He Was Married To You, I Let Him Go.”
NBA Media

Shaquille O’Neal Almost Hurt Ashton Kutcher Until He Learned He Was Married To Mila Kunis: “When I Saw He Was Married To You, I Let Him Go.”

By Orlando Silva
Shareef O'Neal Claims He Has Cleared His Differences With Father Shaquille O'Neal Over Entering NBA Draft: "He Wanted Me To Stay In School. I Wanted To Better Myself Through This."
NBA Media

Shareef O'Neal Claims He Has Cleared His Differences With Father Shaquille O'Neal Over Entering NBA Draft: "He Wanted Me To Stay In School. I Wanted To Better Myself Through This."

By Aditya Mohapatra
Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."
NBA Media

Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season
NBA Media

NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Upset With Shaquille O'Neal Constantly Hating On Him: "Why Is He Hating On Me? He Should Be Happy That Somebody Is Trying To Follow In His Footsteps."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Upset With Shaquille O'Neal For Constantly Hating On Him: "Why Is He Hating On Me? He Should Be Happy That Somebody Is Trying To Follow In His Footsteps."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation
NBA Media

Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation

By Orlando Silva