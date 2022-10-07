LeBron James Says He'd Dunk On His Mother Gloria To Explain How Loyal He's To The Lakers: "If My Mama Play For The Clippers And She In The Lane? She Getting Punched On."

LeBron James is trying to lead the Los Angeles Lakers back to the postseason after missing the big part last season at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. The Purple and Gold won the NBA championship only two years ago, but things have drastically changed for them over that period.

Now, the 17-time NBA champions are trying to return at least to playoff contention, but the job won't be easy. Meanwhile, LeBron is trying to make things right and show the fanbase that he's committed to this team and nothing could change that.

Bron is so loyal to the Lakers that he wouldn't have a problem dunking on his mother to prove it. The rivalry between the Lakers and Clippers has gotten a little more interesting in recent years, and James is well aware of that.

During a recent appearance on his The Shop show, James talked about his loyalty to the Los Angeles Lakers, saying that he wouldn't care who was in front of him, he would do anything to beat his crosstown rivals. Not even his mom would be safe, according to the King himself.

“If my mama play for the Clippers… If my mama play for the Clippers and she in the lane? She getting punched on. And I hope she would be like “You know what, son. You got that one. I’m coming back for your a** though.”

We're not saying we want to see that, but it'd be interesting to see how LeBron would behave if his mother was on the other team, and that team happened to be the Clippers. Not even his family members are safe when it comes to the King's competitiveness. This is another proof of how serious LeBron takes winning and how much love and respect he has for the Lakers.