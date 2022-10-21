Skip to main content

Bucks Fans Are Hyped After Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Team To Victory Over 76ers: "No-One Beating Milwaukee In A 7 Game Series."

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid

The recent matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was quite hyped among fans, who were ready to see two Eastern Conference heavyweights face off against one another. The game did not disappoint, and the game was close until the last second, with the final score being 90-88 in the Milwaukee Bucks' favor.

The Bucks triumphing over the 76ers was definitely impressive, as they did not have All-Star Khris Middleton playing for the team. A lot of NBA fans reacted to this contest, with many of them being in awe of the Bucks pulling out the win. Giannis Antetokounmpo notably had a fantastic game, putting up 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists.

bucks
Bucks 5
bucks 4
bucks 3
bucks 1

Obviously, it is still the beginning of the season, and the Milwaukee Bucks will need to continue to have performances like this if they are to stay near the top of the Eastern Conference. There are a lot of competitive teams in the East this year, with the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets notably being top-tier teams alongside the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Still, it is impressive that the Milwaukee Bucks managed to get a clutch win without their No. 2 scoring option. Though at times the game was ugly for them, they managed to hold on despite a huge scoring outburst from James Harden in the 4th quarter. Overall, this was a good game for the Bucks, and this is definitely a win that they can build on going forward.

The Milwaukee Bucks Could Be Champions Once Again

The Milwaukee Bucks definitely have a chance to go deep in the playoffs this year. They notably won the NBA championship in 2021. Giannis Antetokounmpo is certainly motivated to win another one, and he previously claimed that he was "jealous" of seeing the Golden State Warriors championship parade.

“There’s something to desperation (before your first championship) but I haven’t lost it. I’m blessed to be in this spot and I’m not going to take it for granted. I want to win a championship. I kind of got jealous of seeing Golden State’s parade, seeing them in the parade and the ESPYs. You know that feeling now. You know what is getting stripped away from you."”

There is no doubt that the Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to win another ring this year if they are fully healthy. Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded as the best player in the world, and with him, they'll always have a chance.

However, it will be key for the team to remain healthy, and get a homecourt advantage for the season. Hopefully, the Bucks have a good season, and get back on top after a down year.

YOU MAY LIKE

Paolo Banchero Creates A Unique Record, Joins Elite List Of LeBron James And Grand Hill
NBA Media

Paolo Banchero Creates A Unique Record, Joins Elite List Of LeBron James And Grand Hill

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To Graphic That Shows Top Selling NBA Gear In Each State: "Michael Jordan Will Forever Be The Most Influential Player Ever"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Graphic That Shows Top Selling NBA Gear In Each State: "Michael Jordan Will Forever Be The Most Influential Player Ever"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid
NBA Media

Bucks Fans Are Hyped After Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Team To Victory Over 76ers: "No-One Beating Milwaukee In A 7 Game Series."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Passing Paul Pierce For No. 10 On All-Time 3-Pointers List: "Lakers May Suck But LeBron Is Making History Every Game"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Passing Paul Pierce For No. 10 On All-Time 3-Pointers List: "Lakers May Suck But LeBron Is Making History Every Game"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Brooklyn Nets Is Lacking In Their Squad
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Brooklyn Nets Is Lacking In Their Squad

By Aditya Mohapatra
Michael Jordan Once Gave One Of The Most Inspiration Speech Of His Life ''Don't Be Afraid To Fail''
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Gave One Of The Most Inspirational Speeches Of His Life: ''Don't Be Afraid To Fail''

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Veteran NBA Referee Tony Brown Passes Away After Battling Cancer
NBA Media

Veteran NBA Referee Tony Brown Passes Away After Battling Cancer

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Brian Windhorst Suggests That Giannis Antetokounmpo May Not Sign Extension With The Bucks Next Year: “We Are Coming To A Point Of Evaluation For Giannis On The Bucks.”
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Suggests That Giannis Antetokounmpo May Not Sign Extension With The Bucks Next Year: “We Are Coming To A Point Of Evaluation For Giannis On The Bucks.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
USATSI_9668682
NBA Media

Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Lee Tran
nets centers
NBA Media

NBA Executive Reveals Brooklyn Nets Could Target Four Free Agent Big Men

By Lee Tran
Paul George Gives Massive Praise To Toronto Raptors After 3-Week Rico Hines Open Run: "I'd Be Disappointed If Y'all Ain't Come Out Hot To Start The Season"
NBA Media

Paul George Partners Up With A Mental Health Organization To Help People Get Up To $3 Million Worth Of Free Therapy

By Lee Tran
beverley lakers
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Had A Funny Response When Asked What He Enjoyed About Lakers-Clippers Battles: "Winning Most Of Them."

By Lee Tran
Scottie Barnes Says He’s Trying To Emulate Stephen Curry: “We All Want To Shoot Like Steph.”
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career

By Lee Tran
Matt Barnes Says Clippers Are The Biggest Threat To Warriors This Season: "If Any Team Can Beat The Warriors In The West Finals, It's Them."
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Says Clippers Are The Biggest Threat To Warriors This Season: "If Any Team Can Beat The Warriors In The West Finals, It's Them."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Referees Missed A Goaltending And A Foul On Ja Morant During Game vs. Knicks
NBA Media

NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Referees Missed A Goaltending And A Foul On Ja Morant During Game vs. Knicks

By Orlando Silva
Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back: "Hardest Critic I Got. It's A Lot Of Room For Improvement."
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back: "Hardest Critic I Got. It's A Lot Of Room For Improvement."

By Orlando Silva