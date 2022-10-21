Bucks Fans Are Hyped After Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Team To Victory Over 76ers: "No-One Beating Milwaukee In A 7 Game Series."

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The recent matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was quite hyped among fans, who were ready to see two Eastern Conference heavyweights face off against one another. The game did not disappoint, and the game was close until the last second, with the final score being 90-88 in the Milwaukee Bucks' favor.

The Bucks triumphing over the 76ers was definitely impressive, as they did not have All-Star Khris Middleton playing for the team. A lot of NBA fans reacted to this contest, with many of them being in awe of the Bucks pulling out the win. Giannis Antetokounmpo notably had a fantastic game, putting up 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Obviously, it is still the beginning of the season, and the Milwaukee Bucks will need to continue to have performances like this if they are to stay near the top of the Eastern Conference. There are a lot of competitive teams in the East this year, with the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets notably being top-tier teams alongside the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Still, it is impressive that the Milwaukee Bucks managed to get a clutch win without their No. 2 scoring option. Though at times the game was ugly for them, they managed to hold on despite a huge scoring outburst from James Harden in the 4th quarter. Overall, this was a good game for the Bucks, and this is definitely a win that they can build on going forward.

The Milwaukee Bucks Could Be Champions Once Again

The Milwaukee Bucks definitely have a chance to go deep in the playoffs this year. They notably won the NBA championship in 2021. Giannis Antetokounmpo is certainly motivated to win another one, and he previously claimed that he was "jealous" of seeing the Golden State Warriors championship parade.

“There’s something to desperation (before your first championship) but I haven’t lost it. I’m blessed to be in this spot and I’m not going to take it for granted. I want to win a championship. I kind of got jealous of seeing Golden State’s parade, seeing them in the parade and the ESPYs. You know that feeling now. You know what is getting stripped away from you."”

There is no doubt that the Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to win another ring this year if they are fully healthy. Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded as the best player in the world, and with him, they'll always have a chance.

However, it will be key for the team to remain healthy, and get a homecourt advantage for the season. Hopefully, the Bucks have a good season, and get back on top after a down year.