Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, And Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA

A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before.

Sadly that wasn't the case for Dwight, who averaged just 6.2 points per game in 16 minutes last season.

But Howard has since moved on from the Lakers, and even the NBA entirely. He is playing in Taiwan now and is absolutely dominating the league there with insane numbers. Best of all, he seems to be having a good time while doing it.

Many think that going overseas is essentially the death knell for an NBA player's career. But Howard has already achieved most things in the league, and for him, this seems to just be an unexpected and exciting new opportunity. He took to Instagram to share a message about his experience so far.

"I love my new teammates! I love the fans! I love this game and I love Taiwan." 

It's honestly a pretty great story for Dwight, who has always been a humble character.

Considering his newfound success overseas, many around the NBA community want other fallen NBA stars to follow the same path.

Some Basketball Legends Are Determined To Keep Trying NBA Return

But as one source told NBA insider Marc Stein, not every veteran free agent is keen on going the Howard route. Some, like Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and Isaiah Thomas, are not ready to abandon their NBA dreams.

(via Bleacher Report)

Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins and Isaiah Thomas reportedly don't want to call it quits on their NBA careers just yet.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that all three are "determined to keep searching for their next NBA opportunity irrespective of any overseas interest." Stein noted teams in Taiwan would love if that trio followed Dwight Howard to play in the country, but the veterans haven't ruled out joining an NBA team down the stretch.

As much fun as Dwight it's having, it takes a lot of guts and humility for an NBA player to make the jump to Taiwan. For players still young enough to be in the league, it's an especially tough situation to be in.

For a guy like Carmelo Anthony, who was playing with LeBron James last season, he must feel like he already proved he still has some more left in the tank.

Unfortunately for Carmelo, LeBron James isn't going to give him an opportunity this time. The same can be said for I.T. and Demarcus. If they want a spot back in the league, they'll have to earn it the old-fashioned way.

