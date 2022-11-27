NBA Fans React To Dwight Howard's Almost Averaging A 30-Point Triple-Double In Taiwan: "Bro Turned Into Wilt"

Credit: Fadeaway World

NBA fans tend to be a little narrow-minded in their view of basketball sometimes. With the league being the best in the world, other leagues across the globe end up being taken not as seriously. Players that go overseas are usually viewed as working towards getting an NBA spot, although many good ones have chosen to stay where they are. Dwight Howard's recent decision to go to Taiwan has had an impact on that though.

Dwight Howard very much wanted to be on an NBA roster this season. But when the opportunity didn't arrive, he decided to take his talents to the Taoyuan Leopards in the T1 League in Taiwan. Once he got there, he quickly showed why the NBA is the best, dropping a monster performance in his very first game.

Howard has played just two games, but over those, he is already averaging what is nearly a 30-point triple-double. Points and boards have never been a problem for Dwight but he's assisting at a high rate in his first two games as well. It's a small sample size, but it has drawn reactions from fans already.

Fans Are In Awe Of Dwight Howard's Early Performances In Taiwan

While there are still those minimizing Howard's move, notably Shaquille O'Neal, most are just happy to see him playing at a high level again. The T1 league might not be the NBA, but these stats are still eye-catching, and many reacted to his early achievements on the Leopards.

"Triple double player sounds fun in Taiwan. Cousins joining.. who’s next?" "The other teams aren’t even trying anymore at this point." "It's fun to see Dwight beasting." "Bring this man back to the NBA bruh, this ain't fair." "Bro is such an awesome dude love to see him so happy." "He looks like Orlando Dwight." "Still him. Still my role model." "That 360 angle from the dunk dope as hell." "Keep eating, bro." "Flex on the haters, Dwight!" "This man will always be brilliant."

The attention drawn to the T1 league might help bring more players there as well. Howard is making an impact on global basketball with this move and is having fun doing it too. The NBA can often be an environment that is too intense, so it's great to see Howard doing his best and playing well.

