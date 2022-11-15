Dwight Howard Eats Chicken's A** And Enjoys His Time In Taiwan

Credit: Instagram/Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard was drafted by the Orlando Magic using the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. As fans expected, Dwight blossomed into a phenomenal superstar in a couple of years. He had a flashy game throwing amazing dunks and swatting the ball away in style.

During his prime, watching Howard play was a treat to the eye for fans. He even carried the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals, destroying the chances for fans to see a Kobe Bryant vs. LeBron James matchup in the NBA Finals. However, he had to wait until 2020 to win the first NBA title of his career. He did so while being a role player for the Los Angeles Lakers. But since then, Howard's career has been going downhill.

So much so that the veteran star couldn't find a place on any of the NBA teams this season. This resulted in him signing with the Chinese team Taoyuan Leopards.

Dwight Howard Is Enjoying His Life In Taiwan

Whether Howard plays for another NBA team or not in the future, he will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame when he decides to retire. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old is enjoying his time in China it seems.

He recently posted a few clips of trying street food in Taiwan. At one place, the 3x NBA Defense Player of the Year winner tried some chicken. But it was not your average chicken piece. In the clip, Howard gets shocked when he learns that the vendor gave him chicken's a**. Yes, you heard it right.

Upon finding this out, Dwight's reaction was priceless as he couldn't believe that people eat chicken's a** too. He streamed for about an hour, but the best bits of his stream have been included in the above-attached YouTube clip.

It's great to see Howard having a great time in a new country. Considering his retirement is not far away, we are sure NBA fans would love to see him play in the league one last time before bidding farewell to the game of basketball.

