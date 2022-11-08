Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan

Credit: Fadeaway World

17-year NBA veteran Dwight Howard has finally moved on from trying to make it back onto an NBA roster for this season by signing with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan.

Howard last played for the Los Angeles Lakers and averaged 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks. The 3-time Defensive Player of the Year has had a long and illustrious NBA career, one where he can call himself a former champion with the 2020 Lakers.

The move was announced by the Taoyuan Leopards on their Instagram, with Howard addressing the fans of the team and sharing his excitement about joining the team.

"Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard a.k.a. Superman and I am so excited. I can't wait to touchdown in Taiwan and play for the Taoyuan City Leopards"

Howard had been linked to various NBA teams through the summer, with the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets emerging as options. However, no team picked Dwight up from free agency. This move likely means curtains for Dwight's NBA career, where he is leaving behind a Hall of Fame resume.

Dwight Howard Was One Of The Best Centers Of His Generation

It is easy to forget the dominance of Dwight Howard over the 5 years when he was clearly the best center in the league. He has 5 All-NBA first teams from 2008 to 2012, proving he was basically uncontested as the best center in the league for half a decade.

Howard pulled off an incredibly rare 3-peat in his prime, winning 3 consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards before losing out to Tyson Chandler in 2012. He has led the NBA in rebounding 5 times, in blocks twice, and he has a total of 8 All-NBA appearances to his name. He took the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009, ruining a long-anticipated LeBron-Kobe Finals matchup by eliminating LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers en route to the Finals.

Dwight Howard has averaged 15.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks over his NBA career.

The last 7-8 years of Dwight's career saw him play as a role-player in the NBA and almost lose his job in 2020 before the Lakers gave him a lifeboat by signing him, as he was crucial off the bench in their championship run. Whether he wants to make it back to the NBA is unknown, but Dwight will surely bring a show to Taiwan.

