Skip to main content

Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan

Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan

17-year NBA veteran Dwight Howard has finally moved on from trying to make it back onto an NBA roster for this season by signing with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. 

Howard last played for the Los Angeles Lakers and averaged 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks. The 3-time Defensive Player of the Year has had a long and illustrious NBA career, one where he can call himself a former champion with the 2020 Lakers.

The move was announced by the Taoyuan Leopards on their Instagram, with Howard addressing the fans of the team and sharing his excitement about joining the team.  

"Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard a.k.a. Superman and I am so excited. I can't wait to  touchdown in Taiwan and play for the Taoyuan City Leopards"

Howard had been linked to various NBA teams through the summer, with the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets emerging as options. However, no team picked Dwight up from free agency. This move likely means curtains for Dwight's NBA career, where he is leaving behind a Hall of Fame resume.

Dwight Howard Was One Of The Best Centers Of His Generation

It is easy to forget the dominance of Dwight Howard over the 5 years when he was clearly the best center in the league. He has 5 All-NBA first teams from 2008 to 2012, proving he was basically uncontested as the best center in the league for half a decade.

Howard pulled off an incredibly rare 3-peat in his prime, winning 3 consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards before losing out to Tyson Chandler in 2012. He has led the NBA in rebounding 5 times, in blocks twice, and he has a total of 8 All-NBA appearances to his name. He took the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009, ruining a long-anticipated LeBron-Kobe Finals matchup by eliminating LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers en route to the Finals.

Dwight Howard has averaged 15.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks over his NBA career.

The last 7-8 years of Dwight's career saw him play as a role-player in the NBA and almost lose his job in 2020 before the Lakers gave him a lifeboat by signing him, as he was crucial off the bench in their championship run. Whether he wants to make it back to the NBA is unknown, but Dwight will surely bring a show to Taiwan.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokoumpo Passes Anthony Davis On All-Time Scoring List Despite Being Drafted A Year Later
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokoumpo Passes Anthony Davis On All-Time Scoring List Despite Being Drafted A Year Later

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Zion Williamson Reveals Why He Doesn't Attempt Jump Shots In Games
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Reveals Why He Doesn't Attempt Jump Shots In Games

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
jb kyrie
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Says He Expects The NBPA To Appeal Kyrie Irving's Extension

By Lee Tran
Kyrie Irving Will Have Paid Over $18 Million In Fines After Latest 5-Game Suspension From The Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

The Nets Reportedly Know Kyrie Irving Is Unlikely To Fulfill Their Six Conditions To Return, Which In Turn Could Get Him Released

By Lee Tran
durant udoka
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Ime Udoka Is Kevin Durant's Preferred Head Coach For The Nets

By Lee Tran
Ben Simmons Mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors

Western Conference Executive Says Dallas Mavericks Could Trade For Ben Simmons

By Lee Tran
Ja Morant Believes The Memphis Grizzlies Have The Best Backcourt In The NBA
NBA Media

Ja Morant Believes The Memphis Grizzlies Have The Best Backcourt In The NBA

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Performance Against Kevin Durant And Brooklyn Nets: "He Is Back"
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Gets Real On People Making Fun Of His Weight: "I Don't Think They Realized What Kind Of Impact That Can Have..."

By Lee Tran
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka
NBA Media

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka

By Divij Kulkarni
Spurs Insider Says Lakers Have Targeted Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott In A Russell Westbrook Trade
NBA Trade Rumors

Spurs Insider Says Lakers Have Targeted Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott In A Russell Westbrook Trade

By Lee Tran
Ben Simmons Says He Is Feeling Great And Will Play Against The Dallas Mavericks
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Says He Is Feeling Great And Will Play Against The Dallas Mavericks

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James and Anthony DAvis
NBA Media

NBA Executive Thinks LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are In Decline: "LeBron Doesn't Even Look Like A Main Option Right Now."

By Lee Tran
The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Significant Concerns About Adding Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Significant Concerns About Adding Kyrie Irving

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant's MVP Points Per Season: The Black Mamba Deserved At Least 3 MVP Awards
NBA

Kobe Bryant's MVP Points Per Season: The Black Mamba Deserved At Least 3 MVP Awards

By Nick Mac
Kentavious-Caldwell Pope Has An Honest Message For LeBron James
NBA Media

Kentavious-Caldwell Pope Has An Honest Message For LeBron James

By Divij Kulkarni