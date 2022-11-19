Credit: Fadeaway World

Dwight Howard has taken Taiwan by storm, and not only because of his big presence and personality, which have delighted fans in the country, but also for his performance on the court, where he went off in his first game, demolishing the competition.

Howard couldn't find a new team in the NBA despite showing interest in continuing to play at the highest level. He's one of the 91 players of 504 that played last season in the league and are now free agents. Howard last played for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he couldn't do much to prevent a terrible season from the Purple and Gold, and they refused to offer him a new deal.

This season, he tried to come back to the association, but nobody offered him a deal. Howard didn't have more options and started looking for teams overseas, signing a deal with the Taoyuan Leopards of the Taiwanese T1 League.

Dwight Howard Has Monster Performance In His Debut In Taiwan's T1 League And Fans Are Loving It

As soon as he landed in the Asian country, Howard became a sensation, with fans following him wherever he went. The big man enjoyed all that attention, and after seeing how fans reacted to his first game, it's fair to say that he made a very correct decision to extend his career.

In his first game in the league, Howard dropped 38 points while grabbing 25 rebounds. He added 9 assists and 4 blocks, leading his team to a come-back win. Fans were really into this, celebrating everything Howard did and showing a lot of emotion whenever the player had the basketball in his hands.

After learning about the incredible performance of D-12, NBA fans also had something to say about this, some comparing Taiwan Howard to prime Wilt Chamberlain, while others complained about the fact that he doesn't have a spot in the NBA.

Dwight can be very happy in Taiwan and become an idol there if NBA teams decide to ignore him. The 2020 NBA champion can be a solid player off the bench and help a contender, but it seems like his age has become a problem for every front office around the league. Still, we're happy to see Dwight doing his thing, shooting 3s, dunking the ball, and more in Taiwan.

