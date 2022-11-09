Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dwight Howard's career was a total rollercoaster, he went from being at the top of the world in Orlando, dominating the competition, becoming one of the best players in the competition to now being out of the league. After he joined the Los Angeles Lakers to create one of the most disappointing superteams of all time, his career took a different route, with Howard's level declining, ultimately making him a role player and not the star he was in Florida.

D-12 has talked about this situation in a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, where he opened up about his decision to leave Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers to join the Houston Rockets in 2013, while also revealing that he felt hurt when Tracy McGrady stated he didn't want to play with him.

What looked like a terrific career has become a struggling one for Howard in recent years. He is one of the top 75 best players in NBA history, but people don't seem to want to acknowledge that.

Dwight Howard Reveals The Los Angeles Lakers Refused To Offer Him A New Contract

Not only the rest of the NBA but the team where he won his first championship have acted like he's not a future Hall of Famer. Howard, who recently announced he's going to continue his professional career in Taiwan, talked about how the Los Angeles Lakers refused to give him a multi-year contract, saying they wouldn't give any of that to a player over 30.

“I would’ve went willing to go back to the Lakers,” said Howard. “I’ve been willing to go back. They told me every time we not gonna give nobody over 30 a multiple-year contract. So I’m like, ‘Dang, I just helped y’all win the NBA championship. Y’all could get your boy a meal or two or give me a meal. I don’t want a whole bunch of minutes. Give me 20 minutes and let me ball out.'”

You can say LeBron James is a player over his 30 and he got a two-year extension, but we're talking about a player who thrived last season at age 37. Howard proved that he can be good for a team with championship aspirations, but LeBron showed that could be the No. 1 guy last campaign.

Dwight has ultimately decided to continue his career overseas, joining a Taiwanese team to try to get enough attention to earn a new chance in the association. The league hasn't been fair to him, but Howard never gives up.