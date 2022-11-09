Skip to main content

Stephen Jackson Defends Kyrie Irving Amid Latest Controversy: "Our Dignity Is Not For Sale..."

Kyrie Irving

After enduring backlash for his latest controversy, Nets star Kyrie Irving is currently away from the Nets as he attempts to meet the demands of his return.

Last week, the Nets issued six conditions for his re-addition to the lineup, and we know he has done at least one of them after reports confirmed his meeting with Adam Silver on Tuesday.

And while most of the fanbase continues to condemn Kyrie for his actions, there have been a few supporters going against the grain.

One such individual is Stephen Jackson, who made the following statement on Instagram amid news of Kyrie's latest development with the Nets.

Our dignity is not for sale. Y’all won’t understand now but u will soon. We don’t have the power to force people to apologize for wronging us but the shift is coming. Trust me. It was written. #TeamKyrie 🤲🏿L4AWHL4A ✊🏿✊🏻✊🏾✊🏼✊🏽✊ Only The Righteous.

Stephen's words ring with a hint of frustration and anger at the situation -- not just involving Kyrie, but involving the entire racial divide in this nation. Kyrie, just like anyone else, has made mistakes. And while his words/beliefs may have stepped on some toes, what harm has he really done?

You can be the judge of that, but it's clear that the only path to reconciliation is complete compliance, and it will be up to Kyrie to decide what he wants to do next.

Kyrie Irving Hints At NBA Return In Cryptic Tweet

We don't yet have confirmation on when or if Irving will suit up again for the Nets, but he has some fans speculating it could soon after his recent tweet. There's also the fact that he was left off the injury report for Wednesday night's game, suggesting that he is moving closer to a return.

In recent hours, insider Brandon Robinson realized that Kyrie doesn't appear on the injury report for the Nets ahead of their clash with crosstown rivals New York Knicks. This is great news for the player, who could be returning to action very soon. As soon as Robinson realized Kyrie didn't appear on this report, the player seemingly reacted to the news, posting a message on social media that could be seen as the start of the countdown for his return to the court.

It remains to be seen what happens next with Irving, but it's hard to be hopeful for peace after so much turmoil over the last couple of years. 

On paper, the Nets have a pretty solid roster. If Kyrie can keep his head down and do his best to support Kevin Durant (who is playing like an early MVP candidate), it could be enough to turn their season around.

