Former NBA All-Star Rips 'Scared' Ben Simmons: "Most Overrated Player. It's Not Even Close."

Speaking on MSG Network this week, Knicks broadcaster, and former All-Star, Wally Szczerbiak laid into Ben Simmons for being 'scared' to shoot the ball.

Simmons, 26, was traded to the Nets in February -- and has been a shell of himself since. According to Szczerbiak, who averaged 14.1 points per game for his career, the young star is the most overrated player in the league and can hardly stay on the floor for his team.

(via NY Daily News)

“Most overrated player is Ben Simmons. It’s not even close,” Wally Szczerbiak said Monday night on MSG Network. “The guy couldn’t even play in the playoffs two years ago. Then he was scared to get on the court all of last year. The guy is scared to shoot. He’s the first pick in the NBA draft and you can’t even get him on the basketball floor.”

Ben Simmons Has Not Delivered On Either End Of The Floor For The Nets

It sounds like harsh words from the former All-Star, but he's not exactly wrong. Simmons has been atrocious on offense season, being passive and looking legitimately terrified to even attempt to shoot the ball.

Worst of all, though, has been his defense. While Simmons has not been the worst on that end of the floor, it's one area he has always excellent at -- until now.

“He’s supposed to be a good defender. He was playing for the Brooklyn Nets and they were giving up 125 points per game and they got their coach (Steve Nash) fired because they couldn’t stop anybody,” Szczerbiak said. “Ben Simmons is so overrated you can’t even put him in the game anymore. It’s a little bit of a shame.”

Needless to say, Ben has a lot to prove as a player and as a competitor. He sat out for months despite being healthy, only to follow it up with more missed games and abysmal play for his new team.

In all honesty, the young guy deserves to be called out. He just hasn't shown up to play at all, and nobody is really even sure why.

So until he goes out and proves he's one of the stars, Ben Simmons will always be a source of frustration and disappointment for Nets fans.

