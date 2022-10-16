Skip to main content

91 Of The 504 NBA Players Who Played Last Season Are Officially Free Agents Ahead Of The 2022-23 Campaign

91 Of The 504 NBA Who Played Last Season Are Officially Free Agents Ahead Of The 2022-23 Campaign

The NBA is represented by the best of the best talents in basketball out there. From superstars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant to European phenoms like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic, the NBA's talent pool is insane. Although superstars like Durant and Giannis will stick around, the same cannot be said for role players.

Role players generally make up about 90% of the NBA. From playmaking specialists to defensive stoppers, to shooting specialists, these players play a crucial part in the success of teams. While they are incredibly important to the team, they are the most replaceable. Given that each year, the league brings in 60 rookies; the NBA sees a bunch of new players each season.

Latest Report Suggests 91 Of The 504 NBA Players From Last Season Are Now Free Agents

Given how the league is persistent in keeping the best players in the league, not only collegiate players, players from Europe and even Asia are trying to get into the NBA each and every season. With an ever-increasing pool of players, some of the role players end up becoming free agents altogether.

This season, the number of players who have become free agents is a whopping 91. In a recent report by Bobby Marks, out of a total of 504 NBA players, 91 are now free agents and there is a high probability that this number will only increase over the next few days.

Among these 91 players, there are some notable names as well. Players like Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Eric Bledsoe, Hassan Whiteside, and Rajon Rondo are yet to sign contracts with any team. Given that some of these players are former champions and are multi-time All-Stars, these veterans can be a plus in any team. 

While Melo was arguably a standout role player for the Lakers, players like Whiteside proved to be more than enough capable shot blocker and rebounder. All these players can still find a roster spot and, given that teams are yet to announce their full roster, some of these high-profile players might end up joining a championship hopeful.

YOU MAY LIKE

91 Of The 504 NBA Who Played Last Season Are Officially Free Agents Ahead Of The 2022-23 Campaign
NBA Media

91 Of The 504 NBA Who Played Last Season Are Officially Free Agents Ahead Of The 2022-23 Campaign

By Aditya Mohapatra
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."

By Lee Tran
Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."

By Gautam Varier
wembanyama chet
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says Sam Presti Will Try To Pair Victor Wembanyama And Chet Holmgren: "He's Going To Try Land Twin Towers..."

By Lee Tran
Jordan Poole Is Hyped After Andrew Wiggins Signs An Extension With The Warriors
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Is Hyped After Andrew Wiggins Signs An Extension With The Warriors

By Gautam Varier
Andrew Wiggins
NBA Media

Andrew Wiggins Has Agreed To A Four-Year, $109 Million Contract Extension With The Golden State Warriors

By Lee Tran
Malcolm Brogdon
NBA Media

Malcolm Brogdon Says The Eastern Conference Is "Hands Down" Better Than The Western Conference: "It's Gonna Be Tough. It's Gonna Be A Grind."

By Lee Tran
ham westbrook lebron
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Says Russell Westbrook Was Moved To Bench To Help LeBron James And Him Both Succeed: "Some Guys Play Better With The Ball In Their Hands..."

By Lee Tran
Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now

By Aditya Mohapatra
draymond green jordan poole
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Draymond Green Will Leave Warriors After Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole Both Get Extensions: "Bye Bye Draymond, I'll Miss Ya Lad."

By Lee Tran
klay dray
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Speaks Out On Draymond Green - Jordan Poole Situation: "Ring Night And Time Will Heal All Wounds."

By Lee Tran
Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Haters Who Claim He Doesn't Defend: "I Don’t Really Know Where That Notion Comes From That I Don’t Defend. I’ve Noticed That It’s A Made-Up Narrative That People Like To Cling To."
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals Russell Westbrook Was Open To Coming Off The Bench For Lakers: "He Totally Understood... Looked Me In My Eye And Told Me 'Yeah, Coach, Whatever You Need Me To Do.'"

By Lee Tran
mutombo
NBA Media

Dikembe Mutombo Is Undergoing Treatment For A Brain Tumor, Says The NBA

By Lee Tran
Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors Agree To 4-Year, $140 Million Contract Extension
NBA Media

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors Agree To 4-Year, $140 Million Contract Extension

By Orlando Silva
herro poole
NBA Media

Tyler Herro Reacts To Jordan Poole Getting A Larger Extension Than Him: "I'm Super Happy For Him... Guys Get Paid In The League."

By Lee Tran
Kyrie Irving Gets Real On His NBA Future: “I'm Never Going To Stop Playing. You Hear Me? I Am Never Going To Stop Playing."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Gets Real On His NBA Future: “I'm Never Going To Stop Playing. You Hear Me? I Am Never Going To Stop Playing."

By Orlando Silva