91 Of The 504 NBA Who Played Last Season Are Officially Free Agents Ahead Of The 2022-23 Campaign

The NBA is represented by the best of the best talents in basketball out there. From superstars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant to European phenoms like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic, the NBA's talent pool is insane. Although superstars like Durant and Giannis will stick around, the same cannot be said for role players.

Role players generally make up about 90% of the NBA. From playmaking specialists to defensive stoppers, to shooting specialists, these players play a crucial part in the success of teams. While they are incredibly important to the team, they are the most replaceable. Given that each year, the league brings in 60 rookies; the NBA sees a bunch of new players each season.

Latest Report Suggests 91 Of The 504 NBA Players From Last Season Are Now Free Agents

Given how the league is persistent in keeping the best players in the league, not only collegiate players, players from Europe and even Asia are trying to get into the NBA each and every season. With an ever-increasing pool of players, some of the role players end up becoming free agents altogether.

This season, the number of players who have become free agents is a whopping 91. In a recent report by Bobby Marks, out of a total of 504 NBA players, 91 are now free agents and there is a high probability that this number will only increase over the next few days.

Among these 91 players, there are some notable names as well. Players like Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Eric Bledsoe, Hassan Whiteside, and Rajon Rondo are yet to sign contracts with any team. Given that some of these players are former champions and are multi-time All-Stars, these veterans can be a plus in any team.

While Melo was arguably a standout role player for the Lakers, players like Whiteside proved to be more than enough capable shot blocker and rebounder. All these players can still find a roster spot and, given that teams are yet to announce their full roster, some of these high-profile players might end up joining a championship hopeful.