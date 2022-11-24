Skip to main content

Dwight Howard Fires Back At Shaquille O'Neal: "Stop Hating Basketball In Taiwan."

The era when the NBA used to be dominated by big men is essentially over. Even though players like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are amazing, they do not physically dominate the game as opposed to showing players from previous generations used to do.

Speaking of that generation, Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard are among two of the best centers to ever play in the league. Although their careers coincided for a short time, there was a huge gap in their primes. Over the years, the two players' relationship has changed a lot.

Shaq once claimed that he believed that Howard was a bit better than himself when he entered the NBA. That was certainly a huge praise for Dwight, as he must have looked up to O'Neal during his quest to enter the league.

But in recent months, Shaq has called out Howard several times. O'Neal even claimed that Howard is not a basketball Hall of Famer in his books.

Dwight Howard Calls Out Shaquille O'Neal For Constant Hating On Him

After enjoying a long spell in the NBA, Dwight Howard is currently playing basketball in Taiwan. Obviously, he is dominating there, but it seems like O'Neal is not at all impressed with the 36-year-old.

In a recent video, Howard finally had enough of Shaq's hate and decided to call him out for hating basketball in Taiwan, among other things.

(Starts at 0:56)

"Stop hating basketball in Taiwan. And I'm playing at the Lifetime Fitness League. Do not disrespect my teammates and this league and these people in Taiwan like that. That is highly disrespectful and that is hating and you’re too old to be hating. You’re too big to be hating. You’re supposed to be Superman, the original Superman, Shaquille O’Neal. The original Superman is hating? The OG Superman is hating?

Dwight Howard had a dominant debut in the Taiwanese league, and it gathered praise from many fans. But for some reason, O'Neal decided to undermine Dwight's performance in Taiwan.

Obviously, the level of basketball is not the same as the NBA, but it still makes no sense to unnecessarily undermine another league. Knowing Shaq, he will be back with another clap back directed at Howard, and it will further add fire to the beef.

