Karl-Anthony Towns Forced To Leave The Court After Suffering Dangerous-Looking Injury Scare

Karl-Anthony Towns hasn't had a very good season so far, as the Wolves are trying to figure out the fit of KAT next to their big summer acquisition Rudy Gobert, along with ensuring players like Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell don'thave to take a step back with their on-court production. 

While the Gobert trade was a deeply controversial one, everybody said that it would make them a strong regular-season team. That hasn't happened yet and might be indefinitely delayed after KAT went down with an incredibly scary-looking calf injury against the Washington Wizards, one that may sideline him for the next few weeks. 

Fans have speculated a possible Achilles injury, but all reports that have come out since the injury took place imply that KAT is just dealing with a calf strain.

Calf strains can become major Achilles injuries before anybody realizes it, as we saw with Kevin Durant in the 2019 NBA Finals when he returned from his calf injury a little too soon.

What Does This Injury Mean To The Wolves?

This injury could be a good or a bad thing. KAT has averaged 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists this season. This is perfectly okay production but KAT is expected to be the leading scorer of this team. Gobert was brought in to relieve KAT of defensive pressure so he could focus on scoring, but it hasn't worked just yet.

With Gobert being the sole starting-caliber big man in KAT's absence, Chris Finch might be able to draw up actions that open up space for players like Anthony Edwards to succeed. Naz Reid is a great backup center and could make a splash at this time as well.  

Losing KAT is a massive blow on paper, but it allows the Wolves to use their pieces to come up with more innovative ways of playing and possibly winning. 

