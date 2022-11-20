Skip to main content

Rudy Gobert Says Anthony Edwards Is One Of The Best On-Ball Defenders He Has Ever Seen

The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't gone to plan for the Minnesota Timberwolves so far, but perhaps things are changing just a little bit. A loss to the Grizzlies last week had dropped them to 5-8 on the season, but they have won 3 in a row since to get to 8-8, which is still below par considering the star power on the roster.

The problem really has been that their stars haven't gelled on the court. Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Karl-Anthony Towns have all struggled to get going, with a lot of focus going on Edwards and Gobert. NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor revealed that Edwards passes to Gobert less than two times a game, and the two just haven't meshed at all so far. 

Edwards has been on the firing line a lot this season, as many had expected him to show significant improvement from last season. Instead, we have seen some lackluster effort on certain occasions, as his motor isn't always running high. Gobert believes that Edwards can achieve a lot if he is more focused, as he called him one of the best on-ball defenders when he puts his mind to it.

via ESPN:

"He's shown me that he can be an All-Defensive player if he puts his mind to it," Gobert said. "I've been on his ass a little bit about off-the-ball [defense]. He's very competitive. He's probably one of the best on-ball defenders I've seen when he takes it to heart and he's guarding a really good player."

That is very high praise indeed, considering Gobert has been around for a while, but we do hear some things like these at times on how a player can achieve this and that if they put their mind to it. Edwards needs to actually do it with some consistency, or else it doesn't really matter, even if he has the capability.

He hasn't shown much consistency on either end of the court this season, but he is still quite young at just 21. For the Timberwolves' sake, as time goes by, we will see more consistency from Ant.

