Anthony Edwards Totally Ignored His Teammates And Didn't Want To Move An Inch During A Play: "This Is A Big Disappointment"

In the offseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves made a huge trade for Rudy Gobert. The organization did so to create a potential superteam that would pair Gobert with the dynamic duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. Throughout the offseason, the Timberwolves were hyped as one of the teams to watch this season.

But in the first 10 games of the season, the T-Wolves have a record of 5-5, and they hold the 10th seed in the Western Conference. While many have put the blame on Gobert's shoulders, there is a narrative for Edwards not being at the top of his game either.

Last season, Edwards took the leap and mesmerized fans with his insane dunks and explosive athletic ability. But this season, that skill is missing from his arsenal. Edwards even pointed out he isn't dunking this season due to opposing teams flooding the paint area.

Anthony Edwards Looks Uninterested In Playing For The Timberwolves

In the Timberwolves' recent win against the Houston Rockets, Edwards recorded 19 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists. The 21-year-old had an acceptable performance against the Rockets. However, there was one play during the matchup that surprised most fans.

It can clearly be seen in the clip that Edwards stood still for the entire play. Upon seeing that, most fans were surprised and called out Edwards for not getting involved.

atm.delo: Shit I can do that. Where’s my contract?

y_pree7: He fed up lmaoooooo.

jordanjgray: All the talent in the world and the maturity of a 15 year old girl.

itsonedev: At this high a level of Basketball that’s terrible, feet planted with hands on hips cuz he knew the ball prolly wasn’t coming to him.

_abgdada: That’s when they feel like they can do it without you & you have to prove a point that they need you.

djpatlax: I seen this energy from him way too much it’s kinda crazy.

sncf1: That’s why the warriors be winning even if the play not for them they running around tryna get open.

Ica99_: Bro thought it was his day off😂.

iamvmarke: Popeyes kicking in. 😂😂😂

markserrano: That doesn't look like a winning player.

Most fans were not happy after seeing this behavior from Edwards. He's considered the future of the Timberwolves, but if he wants to become the face of the league, he needs to change this attitude.

By Aikansh Chaudhary
