The Rudy Gobert tenure in Minnesota hasn't started the best way, with the Frenchman only scoring 20+ points in the first game of the season. Then, he's been great in the rebounding department, but his offense has been deficient for the Timberwolves. The team isn't playing any good, either, posting a 2-2 record in the first four games of the season.

Gobert and the T-Wolves had high expectations coming into this season, as Karl-Anthony Towns even claimed it is championship or bust for them with the presence of Gobert. Well, things haven't looked that great for them, and their stars are already receiving criticism for it.

Besides Towns calling out Anthony Edwards' eating habits, we have seen Gobert getting criticized by fans who don't think he's the right piece to consider the T-Wolves championship contenders.

Rudy Gobert Likes A Tweet Calling Him The 'Worst Trade In NBA History'

Recently, one fan made a bold claim on social media, saying that the Gobert trade would be the worst in NBA history for the Timberwolves, just like that.

The Rudy Gobert trade is going to go down as the worst trade in the history of the NBA. (For the Timberwolves btw)

That could be a normal day for NBA Twitter, but this tweet didn't go unnoticed, especially by the French big man, who was caught liking the post.

It's well known that Rudy gets petty when he's being criticized and this time isn't the exception. If he needed any extra motivation to prove doubters wrong, this is it, but not everybody thinks that'll be enough.

The Timberwolves are expected to compete this year after landing Rudy, but they've had some issues figuring things out. They have two star centers in Gobert and Towns and another star in shooting guard Anthony Edwards. Chris Finch needs to work it out or the situation will look worse for Minnesota.