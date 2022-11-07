LeBron James Sounds Pissed Off After He Watched Just 20 Minutes Of "Untold" Operation Flagrant Foul

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James is one of the best players in the NBA. Evidently, he is quite popular among fans around the globe. On top of that, James is someone who has never been shy about sharing his life events on social media platforms. The 37-year-old is pretty active on Twitter.

The most recent example of it was when LeBron shared his thoughts on watching Netflix's "Untold" docuseries. The show focuses on several untold stories, and in a recent episode, it focused on one of the biggest scandals in the history of the NBA. Yes, we are talking about the story of Tim Donaghy.

I’m gone be honest 20 mins into it, I just had to stop watching “UNTOLD” OPERATION FLAGRANT FOUL. Especially with having a game tomorrow and I probably won’t finish it until i retire. Can’t have my mind feeling a way!

James shared that he couldn't watch more than 20 minutes of the docuseries. He believes watching it would mess up his head, and hence he will be keeping it on his watch list until he retires from the league.

LeBron has been quite vocal against referees in recent days, he mentioned that over the years referees have told him that they have been missing calls against him. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that James isn't interested in watching the Netflix docuseries.

What Is Untold Operation Flagrant Foul About?

As we mentioned earlier, it focuses on the gambling scandal involving former NBA referee Tim Donaghy. It focuses on the life of Donaghy before the scandal blew up and obviously how he manage to pull that off.

In the episode, Donaghy uncovered a lot of things. This included how referees were told to treat Michael Jordan slightly differently than other players in the league. From a perspective of a sports docuseries, it was certainly enjoyable.

But considering the fact that LBJ is an athlete himself, it's not surprising that he doesn't want to watch the series. After all, it may bring back old memories for him, when Donaghy officiated in one of his matches.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.