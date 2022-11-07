Skip to main content

LeBron James Says NBA Referees Have Been Telling Him They Are Missing Calls: "That's Been What They've Been Telling Me Over The Last Couple Of Years..."

LeBron James

As a 19-year veteran of the NBA, LeBron James commands all the respect in the world on the basketball court. Besides the players, fans, and media, that respect also applies to the referees, who usually give James the benefit of the doubt when it comes to making calls in games. 

But after L.A.'s loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday, LeBron James actually went off on the officials for how they called the game, revealing that they often admit to missing calls.

"Last game I got bumped, knocked off the path a few times and at halftime, the refs came to me and told me they missed it. That's kinda been what they've been telling me over the last couple of years that they just missed it."

LeBron James Is Showing Signs Of Ageing In His 20th NBA Season

While the officiating may be part of the equation for LeBron, it may not be the full story. At almost 40 years old, James has been in decline for years now, and it's starting to show for the first time in his career.

During Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, James looked especially rusty from three, heaving up some airballs from deep that drew some criticism from the fans. They even started comparing James to Michael Jordan with the Wizards, who was pretty far out of his prime at that point of his career.

Whatever is going on with LeBron right now, it's clear he is not feeling like himself. So far this season, he's only averaging 24 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists on 43.1% shooting (well below his career average).

James hasn't shot the ball well this season, and he has missed a surprising number of layups. Some fans have chalked it up to some sort of sickness, but the more games that go by, the more it looks like something more permanent.

Still, despite how it looks, we have to give James the benefit of the doubt. He has faced adversity before, and he has overcome great odds time and time again.

This time, however, even LeBron looks like he may have bitten off more than he can chew. Maybe if he starts getting some more calls around the rim, things will start to come a little easier for him.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Says NBA Referees Have Been Telling Him They Are Missing Calls: "That's Been What They've Been Telling Me Over The Last Couple Of Years..."

By Nico Martinez
James Wiseman
NBA Media

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Gets Real On Helping Struggling James Wiseman: "It's Gonna Take A Lot Of Reps And Time..."

By Nico Martinez
Isiah Thomas Indirectly Disses Kevin Durant With Latest Comments
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Indirectly Disses Kevin Durant With Latest Comments

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Makes Baffling Comment After Lakers Loss: "I Don't Know Whose Job It Is To Distribute The Ball."

By Nico Martinez
Darvin Ham and LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Calls Out The Bench After Loss To Cavaliers: "Guys Like Kendrick, Austin, Matt, JTA... They Gotta Step Up.”

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Drops Truth Bomb On His Mental State Ater 2-7 Start: "Every Year Is Its Own Challenge..."

By Nico Martinez
Fans Want The Lakers To Re-Consider Trading Russell Westbrook For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
NBA Media

Fans Want The Lakers To Re-Consider Trading Russell Westbrook For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

By Nico Martinez
The Smart Trade Idea For Nets And Spurs: Ben Simmons For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, And Zach Collins
NBA Trade Rumors

The Smart Trade Idea For Nets And Spurs: Ben Simmons For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, And Zach Collins

By Lee Tran
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Disappeared In Loss To Cavs, Scored Just 2 Points In The Second Half

By Nico Martinez
The 10 Most Hated Teams In NBA History
NBA

The 10 Most Hated Teams In NBA History

By Nick Mac
LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Hopeless After Blowout Loss To Cavaliers: "I Don't Know If This Team Can Be Fixed..."

By Nico Martinez
Lakers Fans Compare LeBron James To Wizards Michael Jordan After Another Rough Shooting Game
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Compare LeBron James To Wizards Michael Jordan After Another Rough Shooting Game

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Gets MVP Chants From Lakers Fans For Second Straight Game

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Honors Late Rapper Takeoff Ahead Of Lakers vs. Cavaliers Duel
NBA Media

LeBron James Honors Late Rapper Takeoff Ahead Of Lakers vs. Cavaliers Duel

By Orlando Silva
Kings Fans Troll Their Own Team After They Announce A Laser Beam That Will Lit Every Time They Win A Game
NBA Media

Kings Fans Troll Their Own Team After They Announce A Laser Beam That Will Lit Every Time They Win A Game

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return
NBA Media

NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return

By Aaron Abhishek