Anthony Edwards Awkwardly Explains Why He Has Zero Dunks This Season: "I’m Only 6'4, 6'5, I Can’t Just Jump Over Everybody."

Anthony Edwards has enjoyed a mixed bag to start the season despite coming into it with a lot of hype and expectation around him. In the first 8 games, his averages have improved slightly and his scoring seems to be coming along nicely, which has earned him praise from the likes of LeBron James. But he has also earned criticism from his co-star Karl-Anthony Towns for some of his habits so it's not been entirely positive. 

Edwards is someone that can score at all three levels, but he can make massive highlight plays that have caught everyone's attention in his first couple of seasons in the NBA. Ant has an excellent vertical and he already has some impressive dunks under his belt. However, he is not dunking as much as he used to this season, something that people have noticed and now he has addressed.

Anthony Edwards Candidly Spoke About Not Dunking That Much This Season

Sometimes people have expectations that can be considered ridiculous from young stars. A lot of youngsters, even the best of the best, add a lot to their game every season as they continue to become the ideal version of themselves. This means that their style of play changes from time to time. But that leads to fans questioning whether they are that good after all. 

This has become the case with Edwards and his dunking, with many wondering why he's not looking as explosive as he has before. And Ant heard the noise and decided to clap back at those people himself. 

“Everybody is in the paint…I’m only 6'4, 6'5, I can’t just jump over everybody, man. I ain’t as tall as Giannis. Everybody be asking me to dunk the ball like it’s all peaches and cream. I’ve got to get a good lane to dunk the ball.”

This is a fair take from Edwards, there are a lot of things that need to go right for guards to dunk on the big men, and that can't always happen. Plus while explosive plays are good, they can also impact players' durability which means he is well within his rights to dunk a little less. 

However, the NBA runs on the hype of the highlights and those athletic plays are what fans want to see. Ultimately, Edwards will also find the right lane and annihilate the rim, so as fans the hope is that it happens really soon. 

By Divij Kulkarni
