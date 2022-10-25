Skip to main content

Karl-Anthony Towns Criticizes Anthony Edwards' Eating Habits: “I Know Y’all Think It’s Funny When He’s Up Here Talking About Popeyes And All That Sh*t. That Doesn’t Make Me Happy To Hear.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost the second game of the season on Monday night against the surprising San Antonio Spurs, succumbing to the Texan team 115-106 at Target Center. While the young Spurs looked incredible on the court, the Timberwolves looked lost and sometimes tired. 

This team entered this season with high expectations after landing Rudy Gobert during the offseason, but the results haven't shown that they are ready to compete for the championship, as Karl-Anthony Towns claimed during the summer. 

It was the Dominican-American player who called out one of his teammates, as he wants him to take better care of his body so he can do better on the court. Anthony Edwards is already a terrific talent in the league, but he needs to make some adjustments in his diet to reach the next level. 

Following the Spurs game, Towns was asked about how he can improve Edwards as a player, and the big man didn't hesitate, saying that Edwards needs to eat better and stop getting Popeyes because that will hurt his game and the rest of the team. 

"Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body, diet, and everything. That'll be on me. I know you all think it's funny up here when he talks about Popeye's and all that s***. That doesn't make me happy to hear. We're high-level athletes," Towns told reporters in the post-game conference. 

"We’re high-level athletes, so I got work — I got work to do,” continued Karl-Anthony Towns. “But it also falls on me too, you know. It’s all a cliché, everyone wants to take the blame. It’s all of us. We’re a team.”

It's well known the love that Ant has for Popeyes, as he has even ordered some of that food right after games. Reporters like to see that, as they laugh about it, but that's no joke for Towns. 

The former No. 1 overall pick is recovering after suffering an illness that made him lose a lot of weight during the offseason. Now, he's trying to keep everybody on the same page and taking care of the things they eat. He knows what's really important, and wants Edwards to do the same, but it's unclear if the shooting guard will make such a big change like stop eating Popeyes.

