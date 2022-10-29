The Los Angeles Lakers once again lost a game, dropping to 0-5 to record the worst record in franchise history since they move to LA. Just when people thought they could have a chance to beat another struggling squad in the Timberwolves, Minnesota told otherwise and ruined the Lakers' plans.

This crisis has gotten worse after this result, and many people are asking the Lakers to ship LeBron James away. Now Russell Westbrook isn't the most criticized player on the roster, but that hasn't changed anything for the Lakers. They need to play better if they want to return to the playoffs this season.

LeBron James made history last night, breaking another big record in the process, but the King himself placed his attention on one rival player, praising him after the game was over, even dedicating a post on social media to him.

LeBron James Hails Anthony Edwards After Lakers vs. Timberwolves Duel

Following the 111-102 win of the Timberwolves, LeBron James shared a pic of himself guarding Anthony Edwards. The shooting guard showed the way for his team, dropping a game-high 29 points (James had 28), adding 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Timberwolves' official Instagram account shared a pic of Ant with Bron, and the King shared it with the rest of the world, praising the young player and his talents on the court.

"He's a bad boy! Young King 🐜," Bron wrote in his Instagram story.

Edwards was involved in controversy recently after Karl-Anthony Towns criticized his eating habits, saying he should not be eating Popeyes and must have been taking better care of his body. That doesn't seem to bother Ant, who is still balling and showing why he's one of the future faces of the NBA.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are getting criticized for their bad moment. The King knows something must change, and just like he praised Edwards on Instagram, he shared a cryptic message after the team's fourth loss of the season.

The Lakers have a lot of work to do if they want to turn things around. Otherwise, the season will get even worse for them very fast.