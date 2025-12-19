Dallas Mavericks Have 4 Players With Twins On Their Roster

By having four players on the roster with twin siblings, the Dallas Mavericks boast a unique roster trait that sets them apart from other NBA teams.

Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis with their twin siblings.
Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis with their twin siblings.

The Dallas Mavericks are a truly unique team. While boasting one of the deepest big man rotations in the league, the Mavericks have looked more competitive since starting two gifted rookies, Ryan Nembhard and Cooper Flagg, together.

Apart from this, however, the Mavericks possess another unique trait that differentiates them from other NBA teams. Featuring four players on the roster who have twins, Dallas boasts a truly intriguing and noteworthy quality about its roster.

With this in mind, we take a closer look at the four Mavericks’ players and their twin siblings.

 

Cooper Flagg And Ace Flagg

Cooper and Ace Flagg in action for Montverde Academy.
Cooper and Ace Flagg in action for Montverde Academy.
Mandatory Credit: CBS Sports

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg is a rising star in the NBA. However, he isn’t the only basketball player in his family. His twin brother, Ace, has also made a name for himself as an athlete.

Although Cooper Flagg emerged as the star, Ace earned some attention during his high school days for his playmaking versatility and defensive upside. As a three-star recruit, he received offers from several collegiate programs. He eventually opted to play for the University of Maine.

He remains an active player for the Maine Black Bears. In a recent loss to Canisius, he posted three points, three rebounds, and three assists in 18 minutes.

 

Anthony Davis And Antoinette Davis

Anthony Davis and his sister Antoinette Davis.
Anthony Davis and his sister Antoinette Davis in high school.

Of Anthony Davis‘ two sisters, Antoinette is his twin. Not much is known about her, though it has been noted that she stands at 5’8″, distinctly shorter than her 6’10” brother.

Antoinette is known to keep away from the media spotlight. However, her bond with her twin brother runs deep, with him referring to her as his “other half.” With some reports stating that she helped him with academics and kept track of his schoolwork, she played a crucial role leading up to the start of his professional career.

 

Caleb Martin And Cody Martin

Nov 10, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brothers Charlotte Hornets Cody Martin (L) and Philadelphia 76ers Caleb Martin (R) before a game at Wells Fargo Center.
Nov 10, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brothers Charlotte Hornets Cody Martin (L) and Philadelphia 76ers Caleb Martin (R) before a game at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Mavericks forward Caleb Martin‘s twin brother, Cody Martin, is a well-known name in the NBA community. Having established himself as a role player, Cody Martin emerged as a reliable asset during his tenure with the Charlotte Hornets.

Cody Martin played six seasons with the Hornets. During this period, he averaged 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 44.0% from the field and 31.9% from three-point range.

After leaving Charlotte last season, he briefly played for the Phoenix Suns before entering free agency. This season, he appeared in four games for the Indiana Pacers after signing a 10-day hardship deal. Unfortunately, Cody Martin found himself returning to free agency after this deal expired.

 

Dante Exum And Tierra Exum

Dante Exum and Tierra Exum
Dante Exum and Tierra Exum. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images, stawellgift.com

Mavericks point guard Dante Exum was presented as a talented athlete early in his basketball career. But much like Flagg, he wasn’t the only gifted sportsperson in his family. Exum’s twin sister, Tierra Exum, is also an impressive athlete.

Tierra Exum is a track and field athlete, specializing in the long jump and triple jump categories. According to World Athletics, she last logged a season-best 5.77-meter jump in March 2023. Her triple jump performance dates further back to 2018, when she notched a 13.20-meter result.

Although little is known about her personal life, she married Ben-Chai Grosman last year. Posts on her social media also revealed that her twin brother and their older brother, Jamaar, were in attendance.

