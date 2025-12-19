Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron James And Luka Doncic Dominate In High-Scoring Game Against Jazz

There were points Thursday night where the Lakers couldn’t stop anyone, and it didn’t matter since they won 143-135 agaist a stubborn Jazz side.

Luka Doncic ran the offense like it belonged to him. Every possession slowed or sped up on his terms. LeBron James was also excellent and efficient and seemingly back to his best after a few games of showing rust. When these two are clicking like this, the Lakers will be hard to beat.

The Lakers didn’t win this game by tightening up defensively or locking into a perfect stretch. They won it by executing late, valuing possessions when it finally mattered, and trusting that their stars would close. Against a Jazz team that shot the ball extremely well and pushed all night, that trust paid off.

It wasn’t flawless. It was forceful. And sometimes, that’s enough.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 45 PTS, 11 REB, 14 AST, 5 STL, 0 BLK, 14-28 FG, 4-12 3PT, 13-16 FT, 40 MIN

This was Luka deciding how the night was going to go. Utah threw different defenders at him, mixed coverages, tried to speed him up – none of it mattered. He scored when the Lakers needed points, passed when help came, and slowed the game down every time it threatened to spiral. The numbers are ridiculous, but the control was the real story. Everything ran through him, and the Lakers trusted it completely.

LeBron James: A

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 7 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 8-17 FG, 0-5 3PT, 12-13 FT, 33 MIN

LeBron didn’t force this one. He felt it out. The jumper wasn’t there, so he leaned into strength, patience, and timing. He lived at the free-throw line, made the right pass over and over, and sparked the run that finally flipped the game late. Add in the knee tweak and the shot to the jaw, and this felt like one of those nights where he simply decided he wasn’t coming off the floor.

Jaxson Hayes: A-

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 7-7 FG, 0-0 3PT, 2-4 FT, 22 MIN

Hayes quietly did exactly what the Lakers needed. He finished everything, ran the floor, and gave them reliable interior scoring without demanding touches. His perfect shooting night against Utah continues to border on absurd, and Luka’s trust in him late spoke volumes. Efficient and impactful.

Marcus Smart: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 6-11 FG, 5-9 3PT, 0-0 FT, 28 MIN

Marcus Smart walked the line between chaos and control, and mostly stayed on the right side of it. His shooting mattered a lot, especially when Utah packed the paint and dared someone else to beat them. The edge he plays with occasionally boiled over, but the energy was important. This was one of his better offensive nights in a Lakers uniform.

Jarred Vanderbilt: B+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 3-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-0 FT, 25 MIN

This was Vanderbilt doing Vanderbilt things. He chased rebounds, extended possessions, and brought physicality when the game got loose. His offensive numbers won’t jump off the page, but his presence was felt. The Lakers needed someone willing to do the dirty work, and he happily filled that role.

Jake LaRavia: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 4-6 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

LaRavia looked comfortable out there. He moved the ball quickly, took the shots the defense gave him, and didn’t try to do too much. In a game that could’ve turned sloppy, his decision-making helped stabilize stretches where the Lakers were searching for rhythm.

Rui Hachimura: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 6-10 FG, 1-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 33 MIN

Rui Hachimura’s night felt steady from start to finish. He took good shots, didn’t force offense, and stayed engaged defensively. He wasn’t a focal point, but he didn’t disappear either – which matters in a game where possessions were flying by. Solid contribution without drama.

Maxi Kleber: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT, 19 MIN

Kleber’s impact was subtle but useful. He defended multiple positions, contested shots, and didn’t make mistakes with the ball. Not flashy, not loud – just effective minutes in a game that didn’t allow many.

Dalton Knecht: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 4 MIN

There wasn’t much time for Knecht to settle in. He got a brief look, took a shot, and that was about it. Hard to judge given the limited run.

Adou Thiero: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-2 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 3 MIN

Brief appearance, limited involvement. Neutral impact.

Nick Smith Jr.: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-0 FT, 5 MIN

Smith couldn’t find a rhythm in limited minutes and looked a step rushed offensively. Not an easy situation to be dropped into during a high-scoring, high-tempo game.