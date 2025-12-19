LeBron James Admits He “Dodged A Bullet” After Knee Injury Scare

LeBron James experienced a brief injury scare during the Lakers’ win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night but ultimately avoided anything serious. After going down holding his knee, the Lakers star returned to the floor and helped close out a much-needed victory.

“Sharp pain to the knee,” LeBron said after the game (via Daniel Starkand). “I got kneed on the inside, kind of like the medial side. I told Mike, my trainer, we dodged a bullet there. Same side as the knee that got injured last year.”

The moment occurred when Walter Clayton Jr. went for a steal and collided with LeBron, catching him on the inside of the knee. LeBron immediately went down and stayed on the floor for a moment, sparking concern on the Lakers’ bench, but he got up and continued playing. Despite the discomfort, he finished the night with 28 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 47.1 percent shooting (0-5 from three), successfully playing through the pain and controlling the game late with his typical poise.

LEBRON JAMES STAYING IN AFTER GETTING HIT IN THE KNEE LIKE THIS IS CRAZY MAN 💔#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/HSxiCwb90h — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 19, 2025

While it was relatively short-lived, the scare was amplified given LeBron’s recent injury history. For starters, he missed the team’s first 14 games this season due to a lingering sciatica injury. He also missed the Celtics game last Friday due to joint arthritis in his foot. Those setbacks have limited him to just nine games so far, and he would have missed more if this latest incident had been more serious.

The knee that took contact tonight is the same one that bothered him during last season’s playoff run, an issue that limited his mobility and lingered into the offseason. Any contact in that area naturally raises alarms for both LeBron and the Lakers’ medical staff.

In a season where the Lakers have opted for a cautious approach, any setback for LeBron is treated with maximum urgency, and it’s a relief that he avoided a more serious injury tonight. At 40 years old, James’ body is more fragile than ever, and going down now would have been a massive blow to his momentum this season.

In nine games so far, James is averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 46.9 percent shooting (29.3 percent from three). It’s been a modest campaign so far and well below his usual standard as a four-time champion, four-time MVP, and 21-time All-Star.

Still, his performance was more than enough for the Lakers on Thursday. Without Austin Reaves, LeBron’s play and leadership were crucial down the stretch, helping Los Angeles cruise to an eight-point victory, 143-135, over the Jazz. At 19-7, they now stand third in the West with a 12-3 record on the road.

Going forward, the Lakers will continue to monitor James’ health for any signs of decline, but there was an overwhelming sense of relief that his latest injury scare was not something more serious.

For now, the Lakers can rest a little easier. What could have turned into another long absence instead became a reminder of how fragile their season remains with LeBron at the center of it. Every scare reinforces the same reality: Los Angeles goes only as far as his health allows, and nights like this underline just how thin the margin really is.