Charles Barkley Said Michael Jordan Surrounded Himself With People Who Were Not Honest With Him

Credit: Fadeaway World

The modern NBA has its rivalries, players that don't like each other and often clash on the court. But the 90s was a different time and the rivalries were a lot more intense. Just ask Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas, who are going at each other even now in 2022. So it was always a wonderful thing for fans to point out that two of the greatest from that era, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, were good friends.

Their friendship revolved around golf, basketball, and having a good time. Michael Jordan was famous for his love of gambling, and Chuck wasn't too far behind him, once admitting that he had lost significant sums of money while gambling as well. But regardless, this friendship came to an end after their careers were over, and it happened over something Charles Barkley said.

Charles Barkley Called Michael Jordan Out By Saying He Had People Around Him That Weren't Honest With Him

Being in the media is tough for any former player, their peers don't always like the things they have to say. And Barkley wasn't any different. With Michael Jordan working as a GM after retirement and then as a team owner, Barkley criticized him and that was the beginning of the end for their friendship. He explained as much on a recent podcast episode with Tom Brady.

"I said, 'Listen, the toughest thing about Michael, he's got to put better people around him.' Because the toughest thing, when you're famous, they're on your private jet, you're buying all the drinks, you're buying all the dinners. Very few people are gonna be honest with you. And I try to surround myself with people like, hey, if I'm screwing up, please tell me."

"And Michael got offended about something I said about him. And we haven't spoken in probably almost 10 years. And he was my best friend at the time. And I love the dude like a brother and we're both stubborn and we haven't talked."

Michael Jordan is not someone that has dealt with too much criticism considering his huge achievements and it seems this didn't quite sit right with him. What Barkley said wasn't necessarily wrong, it's also easy to understand if Jordan was upset that he said it in public. Barkley seems like he would be open to burying the hatchet at some point but it's very unlikely that this will happen.

