Charles Barkley Says Russell Westbrook's Time With The Lakers Needs To End: "It's Time To Move Him. They've Taken All His Joy Out Of Life And Basketball."

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are headed toward an inevitable blowout loss against the defending champions Golden State Warriors on the opening night of the 2022-23 season. The Lakers' offense has looked barely functional as the team struggles to make 3-pointers even more than they did in previous seasons.

Russell Westbrook had some bad moments but had glimpses where he showed why he could be a valuable member of the Lakers roster. However, all the larger issues around the roster are so glaring that it doesn't look like Westbrook can make a major difference anyway. As a result, Charles Barkley has said that Westbrook should be traded from the Lakers for his own happiness.

"You know how I feel about Russell Westbrook. I admire him, I respect him. It's time for the Lakers to move him. They've taken all his joy out of life and basketball. It's not about the numbers. First of all, the Lakers stink, we can get that out of the way. Those 2 guys are just out there having fun, AD and LeBron, and getting numbers. We never thought they were going to win this game." "This guy used to so exuberant, playing with great energy and great emotion. I think the wear and tear mentally last year, starting this year, playing with Patrick Beverley. The thing is, he's going to get the blame anyway. The Lakers are to a championship contender."

Everyone's been talking about the Lakers aspect but many overlook how Russ must be feeling in this toxic Lakers situation. Barkley wants to see him gone, the fans want to see him gone. The only solution might be a trade.

Should The Lakers Move To Trade Westbrook?

Trading a player after the first game of the season may seem like an overreaction but the Lakers need to do something to address the atrocious depth of this roster. Trading Westbrook could not only give the Lakers 3 rotational players, but it might also give the Lakers two starters and a very valuable sixth or seventh man.

Teams like the San Antonio Spurs have 3 rotational players in Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson, and Doug McDermott to offload, while the Detroit Pistons might want to talk about trading Kelly Olynyk, Alec Burks, and another veteran.

There are options beyond the Myles Turner and Buddy Hield deal from the Indiana Pacers, and the Lakers would be smart to look for those options and get themselves a wing that can stretch the floor and a bonafide center that can protect the rim next to Anthony Davis.