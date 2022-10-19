Skip to main content

Charles Barkley Says Russell Westbrook's Time With The Lakers Needs To End: "It's Time To Move Him. They've Taken All His Joy Out Of Life And Basketball."

Charles Barkley Says Russell Westbrook's Time With The Lakers Needs To End: "It's Time To Move Him. They've Taken All His Joy Out Of Life And Basketball."

The Los Angeles Lakers are headed toward an inevitable blowout loss against the defending champions Golden State Warriors on the opening night of the 2022-23 season. The Lakers' offense has looked barely functional as the team struggles to make 3-pointers even more than they did in previous seasons. 

Russell Westbrook had some bad moments but had glimpses where he showed why he could be a valuable member of the Lakers roster. However, all the larger issues around the roster are so glaring that it doesn't look like Westbrook can make a major difference anyway. As a result, Charles Barkley has said that Westbrook should be traded from the Lakers for his own happiness.

"You know how I feel about Russell Westbrook. I admire him, I respect him. It's time for the Lakers to move him. They've taken all his joy out of life and basketball. It's not about the numbers. First of all, the Lakers stink, we can get that out of the way. Those 2 guys are just out there having fun, AD and LeBron, and getting numbers. We never thought they were going to win this game."

"This guy used to so exuberant, playing with great energy and great emotion. I think the wear and tear mentally last year, starting this year, playing with Patrick Beverley. The thing is, he's going to get the blame anyway. The Lakers are to a championship contender."

Everyone's been talking about the Lakers aspect but many overlook how Russ must be feeling in this toxic Lakers situation. Barkley wants to see him gone, the fans want to see him gone. The only solution might be a trade.

Should The Lakers Move To Trade Westbrook?

Trading a player after the first game of the season may seem like an overreaction but the Lakers need to do something to address the atrocious depth of this roster. Trading Westbrook could not only give the Lakers 3 rotational players, but it might also give the Lakers two starters and a very valuable sixth or seventh man. 

Teams like the San Antonio Spurs have 3 rotational players in Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson, and Doug McDermott to offload, while the Detroit Pistons might want to talk about trading Kelly Olynyk, Alec Burks, and another veteran. 

There are options beyond the Myles Turner and Buddy Hield deal from the Indiana Pacers, and the Lakers would be smart to look for those options and get themselves a wing that can stretch the floor and a bonafide center that can protect the rim next to Anthony Davis. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Charles Barkley Says Russell Westbrook's Time With The Lakers Needs To End: "It's Time To Move Him. They've Taken All His Joy Out Of Life And Basketball."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Russell Westbrook's Time With The Lakers Needs To End: "It's Time To Move Him. They've Taken All His Joy Out Of Life And Basketball."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Marcus Smart Reveals He Held Back From Hitting Joel Embiid After On-Court Scuffle: “I Could Have Cracked His Head Open But I Didn’t”
NBA Media

Marcus Smart Reveals He Held Back From Hitting Joel Embiid After On-Court Scuffle: “I Could Have Cracked His Head Open But I Didn’t”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
jta championship
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Says He Purchased 5-Figure Floor Seats To Make Sure His Mom Was Able To Attend His Ring Ceremony: "Just So She Can Experience This Moment With Me."

By Lee Tran
Video: Golden State Warriors Receive Their 2022 Championship Rings Ahead Of Facing LeBron James And The Lakers
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Golden State Warriors Receiving Their 2022 Championship Rings Ahead Of Facing LeBron James And The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Warriors Dynasty Is Still Alive And Well"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen Curry Calls For Brittney Griner's Freedom During Golden State Warriors' Ring Ceremony
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Calls For Brittney Griner's Freedom During Golden State Warriors' Ring Ceremony

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Antoine Walker On What Will Make Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown An Elite Duo: "One Guy Has To Recognize When One Guy Has Got It Going On."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Combining For 70 Points To Lead Celtics In Defeat Of 76ers: "Celtics Run The League."

By Lee Tran
zion back
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Spotted Wearing Iconic Michael Jordan "I'm Back" T-Shirt

By Lee Tran
Video: Jaylen Brown Pays Tribute To Bill Russell On Opening Night
NBA Media

Video: Jaylen Brown Pays Tribute To Bill Russell On Opening Night

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Charles Barkley Says The Golden State Warriors Could Win 3 Of the Next 4 Championships If Jonathan Kuminga And James Wiseman Play Well
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says The Golden State Warriors Could Win 3 Of The Next 4 Championships If Jonathan Kuminga And James Wiseman Play Well

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Joel Embiid Gets Ruthlessly Booed By Boston Celtics Fans On Opening Night: "F**k Embiid"
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Gets Ruthlessly Booed By Boston Celtics Fans On Opening Night: "F**k Embiid"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"
NBA Media

Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lebron draft night
NBA Media

LeBron James Pays Tribute To His Draft Night Outfit Ahead Of Entering Year 20 In The League

By Lee Tran
Brittney Griner
NBA Media

Vladimir Putin Says Release Of Brittney Griner Is Not On The Top Of His List Amid Ukraine-Russia War

By Nico Martinez
draymond green jordan poole
NBA Media

Draymond Green Gets Real On His Altercation With Jordan Poole: "The World Has Veen Able To See One Of Your Worst Moments. Look At The Upside. I Can Live With That."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Argue About Which Point Guard They Would Want In Their Prime: "Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Or John Wall?"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Argue About Which Point Guard They Would Want In Their Prime: "Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Or John Wall?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."

By Divij Kulkarni