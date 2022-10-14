Lakers Fans Discuss What The Most Realistic Trade For Russell Westbrook Is: "Indiana Pacers Have What We Need."

After an underwhelming 2021-22 NBA season, most fans expect the Lakers to make a big comeback this season. But looking at the Lakers' performance in the preseason, fans do not believe that the current team can have a good season. And most of them believe the biggest reason for that is the presence of Russell Westbrook.

Russ was traded to the Lakers last season. The franchise hoped that combining Westbrook alongside the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis would make them one of the most dominant teams in the league. Unfortunately, the exact opposite happened as the Lakers ended up missing the playoffs.

Now, ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Purple and Gold are expected to trade Brodie. Well, this isn't something new since Russ has been involved in a plethora of trade rumors throughout the summer.

Will Russell Westbrook Get Traded To The Indiana Pacers?

Over the last few months, Westbrook's name has been linked to several teams. But the most realistic place where Russ can end up is arguably the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers and the Pacers reportedly talked about a trade involving Russ in exchange for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

But the Pacers reportedly wanted the Purple and Gold's two future first-round picks hence the trade talks are now stalled. Keeping the topic of Westbrook's future in mind, an NBA fan on Reddit decided to start a debate about the most realistic place where Brodie may get traded to.

In the Reddit post, the fan mentioned some of the teams that may tank for the NBA 2023 Draft in hopes of landing Victor Wembanyama.

OldSoulTheMojo: Hornets probably most likely the way they're handling LaMelo. Initial_Welcome9052: Indy has exactly what we need, a bonified center and shooting wing. Wish they weren’t such greedy little bitchasses about it. keepon18: I'd say Dame and Beal are out because we don't have enough assets and they are on very long and very expensive contracts. Kuz + Barton/Porzingis would be interesting but I think waiting for the Spurs and Pacers to sell is a great opportunity, particularly because their cap space can allow for a 3-team trade. StoneCold_ColdStone: Would Westbrook and a Pick/Other player to Orlando for Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba, and Terrence Ross work? Maybe Bol Bol too if we throw in something extra? (I doubt it but damn it I want to see my boy in a Lakers jersey). CabbageStockExchange: Charlotte trade is probably the cheapest to acquire. isit65outsideor: Lakers aren’t trading WB. There’s no trade out there from the Summer that would not have been done then compared to now. AntSmith777: A wing who can make 3s and is a decent defender. Dr_Manhattans: Whoever is most desperate for the Wembanyamba sweepstakes will come knocking. Bahamut727: Idc as long as it doesn’t cost both FRPs without protections too. Theingloriusak2: Russ nunn and two picks for sabonis fox and Barnes. Kings blow it up to tank for victor. Lakers get 3 starters.

Most fans believe a trade with the Pacers will work best for the Lakers. On the other hand, the Purple and Gold could also strike a trade with the Utah Jazz in exchange for Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, and other supporting players. Anyway, these are all hypothetical discussions as of now since it has been confirmed that Russ will be starting the new season with the Lakers.