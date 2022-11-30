Charles Barkley Wants To Repair Fractured Relationship With Michael Jordan: "Let's Get Past This Bull***t."

Credit: Fadeaway World

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were once rivals in the league, but they have also been known as close friends after their careers ended. However, it seems as though the duo's relationship isn't in a good state right now.

Previously, Charles Barkley explained that he lost Michael Jordan's friendship because he criticized Jordan on air for not putting "better people" around him as the governor of the Charlotte Hornets. Obviously, Michael Jordan is not a person known for taking criticism lightly.

“I think probably, me and Michael were best friends, that’s probably the most prominent thing,” Barkley said during a recent conversation with Tom Brady and Jim Gray. “Michael Jordan, losing his friendship was probably the most prominent thing that’s happened to me. But I was being honest about what I thought. I said, ‘Listen, the toughest thing about Michael, he’s got to put better people around him.’ Because the toughest thing, when you’re famous, they’re on your private jet, you’re buying all the drinks, you’re buying all the dinners. Very few people are gonna be honest with you.”

Despite their fractured relationship, it seems as though there may be some hope for reconciliation between the two legends. Though they aren't necessarily close to one another anymore, Charles Barkley has recently indicated that he would like to make amends with Michael Jordan.

Charles Barkley Wants To Improve His Relationship With Michael Jordan

When speaking to Taylor Rooks, Charles Barkley indicated that he would like to repair his friendship with Michael Jordan. He elaborated on why Michael Jordan ended their friendship and revealed that if he got the chance to Jordan today, he would want to "get past" the situation and "get back to playing golf and having fun".

It's a reall unfortunate situation for me and him... I'm going to do my job first and foremost. I can't criticize other coaches and general managers and give him a pass because he's my best friend... I didn't think he had a good enough supporting cast around him in the front office to be successful. I said that and had no problem saying that. He took offense... we haven't spoken since then. I probably would say (to Michael Jordan), I said what I believed. I'm sorry you took offense to it. Let's get past this bull***t, and get back to playing golf and having fun.

It is clear that Charles Barkley wants to try and regain Michael Jordan's friendship, but it is also obvious that he said what he believed was right. It is unfortunate that Michael Jordan took offense to Charles Barkley's comments, but perhaps enough time has passed to where those wounds have healed.

It remains to be seen if Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan will repair their relationship in the future. Hopefully, we see the two get back to being friends, and we'll have to wait to see if there are any further updates on this situation.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.