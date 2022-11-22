Charles Barkley Explained Exactly How His Friendship With Michael Jordan Ended

Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were excellent friends throughout their NBA careers and for a while after. A tough playoff loss for Barkley when he was with the Houston Rockets saw MJ pick him up in a private jet to go play golf just hours later. And the two had some friendly banter over the years, including the time they were on the Oprah Winfrey show together.

It's common knowledge now that the friendship has come to an end, though. Charles Oakley revealed that Michael Jordan would never be cool with Barkley again. And considering that both are such prominent and still loved members of the NBA community, the situation is undoubtedly a sad one. Back in 2012, Barkley admitted that something he had said had led to the rift, and now he has elaborated further on the reasons.

Charles Barkley Said Losing His Friendship With Michael Jordan Was The Most Prominent Thing To Happen In Terms Of His Words Hurting Someone

Barkley has been an NBA analyst and commentator for over two decades now; his unfiltered takes and candid analysis have made him a fan favorite. It has also led to a lot of success for Chuck; he recently signed a lucrative new contract. But speaking to Tom Brady on a podcast (starts at the 4:18 minute mark), Barkley spoke about how the loss of MJ's friendship is the one bad thing that came out of his media career.

“I think probably, me and Michael were best friends, that’s probably the most prominent thing,” Barkley said during a recent conversation with Tom Brady and Jim Gray. “Michael Jordan, losing his friendship was probably the most prominent thing that’s happened to me. But I was being honest about what I thought. I said, ‘Listen, the toughest thing about Michael, he’s got to put better people around him.’ Because the toughest thing, when you’re famous, they’re on your private jet, you’re buying all the drinks, you’re buying all the dinners. Very few people are gonna be honest with you.”

Michael Jordan isn't one to take too kindly to criticism, so it's easy to see why things didn't pan out well after Barkley's comments. But it's also safe to say that this is one of the sadder stories in the NBA world, considering that both are held in the highest regard in the sport. And while there is nothing to suggest that a reconciliation could be on the cards, most fans of the game would love to see it happen.

